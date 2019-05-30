Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Mumbai Doctor Was Murdered, Alleges Lawyer After Autopsy Shows Injury on Her Neck

Three senior doctors, accused of tormenting 26-year-old Payal Tadvi with casteist slurs, were arrested on Tuesday.

News18.com

Updated:May 30, 2019, 7:59 AM IST
Mumbai Doctor Was Murdered, Alleges Lawyer After Autopsy Shows Injury on Her Neck
File photo of doctor Payal Tadvi. (Image Credit: Facebook)
Mumbai: The post-mortem report of doctor Payal Tadavi, who was found dead in her hostel room recently, has revealed evidence of a ligature mark around her neck.

Under ''provisional cause of death'', the post-mortem report stated ''evidence of ligature mark over neck,'' the ANI reported.

Three senior doctors, accused of tormenting 26-year-old Payal with casteist slurs and abetting her suicide, were arrested on Tuesday.

On Wedneday, a Mumbai court sent all three doctors -- Bhakti Mehre, Ankita Khandelwal and Hema Ahuja -- to two-day police custody as her family sought directions for the crime to be treated as a murder.

Nitin Salute, representing Payal's family, argued in court that circumstances of the medical post-graduate student's death suggested it was a murder case. “The accused had taken Payal’s body to some other place and it was later brought back to hospital, so there is a suspicion of tampering. From the circumstances of her death and bruise mark on her body, it can be said that it must be a case of murder. Therefore, the police must look at this as a murder case,” Salute said.

But the defence lawyer argued that the room was closed from inside where the body of the deceased was found and the allegations of foul play are false. “All cellphone records are already with the police and nothing more is left with the accused. There is no need of police custody at this stage and the accused should be sent to judicial custody instead,” the defence lawyer said.

About the accusation of abetment to suicide, the defence lawyer said the assumption is based on the statement of the deceased’s mother and is supported by any other proof.

The defence lawyer further said that a family dispute could also be the reason for the extreme step as the deceased and her husband were living separately despite being in same city. However, Salute disputed the claim, saying there was not dispute in family.

Tadvi, who belonged to the Scheduled Tribe community, was found dead in her hostel in BYL Nair Hospital on May 22.

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

