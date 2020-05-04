Mumbai Doctor Who Sexually Assaulted Covid-19 Patient in ICU Sacked by Hospital

Mumbai: A Mumbai medico was sacked from service after he allegedly sexually assaulted a male COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit of a private hospital, police said here on Monday.

The incident occurred at the Wockhardt Hospital on May 1 when the accused, who had been recruited and joined his duty just a day earlier, allegedly committed the offence.

Agripada police said although they have registered a case against the 34-year-old medico, he has not been questioned or arrested as he may be infected, but has been sent to home quarantine in Thane where his movements are under observation.

Meanwhile, the hospital has sacked its new employee as per protocols on grounds of misconduct.

Following a complaint lodged by the hospital, the Agripada police have booked the accused under various sections of Indian Penal Code and further action will be initiated after he is cleared from quarantine, officials said.

