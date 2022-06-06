Mumbai Driver, His Lover Arrested for Killing Mother Believing She Practiced Black Magic

Mumbai Police have arrested a 25-year-old driver, his minor brother and his girlfriend for allegedly killing their 42-year-old mother as the siblings believed that she was into black magic and blocking the former’s marriage.

Police arrested Akshay Thakur, his younger brother and girlfriend Komal Bhoilkar near Panvel for murdering Nirmala Vijay Thakur, according to a report in Times of India.

Akshay and Komal were produced before the court and sent to police custody. On the other hand, the minor was sent to the Juvenile Justice Court and sent to a rehabilitation centre at Dongri.

The report said that on June 4, when Vijay Thakur returned to his home in Panchsheel Nagar in Wadala in the morning, he found his wife asleep covered with a bedsheet. After there was no movement for long, he removed the bedsheet and found his wife murdered and in a pool of blood.

Immediately, the police were called and during the enquiry, it seemed like the work of a robber as the sons were not in the city.

Police studied the CCTV footage of the vicinity and saw Akshay, his brother and Komal leaving the area in the night hours. When the police enquired Akshay, he said that he was in Lonavla, but the CDR location showed some other place.

The cops grew suspicious of Akshay’s statement and picked the three up. Police interrogated the three and found discrepancies in their stories after which Akshay admitted to the killing.

Akshay said that he recently had a boke accident and he was hospitalised and had a steel rod placed in one of his legs. He also underwent an appendix operation. These incidents led him to believe that his mother was into black magic.

“Akshay and Komal wanted to get married, but they felt that his mother was into black magic and creating hurdles in their plans. On June 3, Nirmala picked up an argument with Akshay and Komal following which he stabbed his mother with a knife on her back, face and stomach, while Komal and his brother helped him,” Pawar reportedly said.

The police added that Akshay and his girlfriend had brainwashed the elder brother to help him with the murder.

