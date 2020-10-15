Mumbai 'Drug Addict' Chops Granny's Head, Keeps it on Dining Table with Internal Organs Strewn on Floor

A horrific crime was reported in Mumbai on Wednesday after an octogenarian’s mutilated body was found at her residence. A 25-year-old man, who was discharged from a de-addiction centre, on Tuesday slaughtered his 80-year-old grandmother and the internal organs of the deceased were left strewn around the house, the police said.

Christopher Dias cut the head of his grandmother, Rosy Dias, and kept it on the dining table. When the police reached the crime spot, the internal organs of the body had been ravaged and were lying around the house in Cosmo Chawl.

“He then called up his father who was in Goa and confessed to committing the crime. His father took the next available flight after he got the call and reached home on Tuesday morning. He was shocked when he opened the door and passed out at the sight. The son was sitting in a pool of blood. When the father asked the son about what he had done, the youth told him with a smile that he had killed his grandmother,” a police officer told The Times of India.

The youth has been sent to police custody till October 17 and has been booked for murder, Deputy commissioner of police Abhishek Trimukhe was quoted as saying.

In what seems like a psychopathic behaviour, Christopher was reportedly grinning when investigators at the Bandra police station asked him why he had committed the horrific crime.

"Christopher had been undergoing de-addiction at a rehabilitation centre for the past 18 months. The centre had sent him home after his parents failed to make a payment of Rs 6 lakh. His parents live and work in Israel and his father had recently come down to meet his family," the police said.

He had come to the grandmother's home. The old lady use to live on the ground floor, while his cousins lived on the upper storey in the ground-plus-one house.

"When he came to the grandmother's house, she had served him and his cousins food. Christopher's cousins had came downstairs to meet him, but their father scolded them and told them to keep a distance from him," said an officer, adding that the crime may have been committed after 12.30 am when she went to sleep.

The police were informed by the neighbours around 10 am on Tuesday.