Mumbai Drug Bust: 3 Arrested by NCB, Detainees Taken for Medical Examination

Three people were arrested on Sunday after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a cruise ship and busted a rave party, where drugs were being allegedly consumed, on Saturday night.

The detainees in the case have been taken for medical tests at the JJ Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday. Meanwhile, sources told CNN-News18 that the NCB will seek a police remand as it wants to carry out further investigations in the case. More people will be interrogated in the case, sources added.

Early Sunday morning, the NCB questioned eight detainees at its office here. Fresh raids have also been carried out in Navi Mumbai by the NCB after questioning of the accused, sources told CNN-News18.

Different drugs like MDMA, ecstasy, cocaine, MD (mephedrone) and charas were recovered during the raid conducted on Saturday evening. The anti-drug agency has registered an FIR in connection with the drugs party, an NCB official said.

Based on a tip-off that a party was scheduled on the ship, an NCB team, led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede, had raided the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise ship on Saturday evening and recovered drugs from some of the passengers, the official said. “During the operation, the suspects were searched and different drugs were recovered from them, which they had hidden in their clothes, undergarments and purses (by women).

The detained persons will be produced in a court later in the day after the legal formalities get over, the NCB official said.

Meanwhile, Cordelia Cruise has distanced itself from the incident. An official statement from the desk of Jurgen Bailom - CEO and President, Waterways Leisure Tourism Pvt Ltd, said, “By means of this statement, I wish to express that Cordelia Cruises is in no way, directly or indirectly, connected to this incident. Cordelia Cruises had chartered its ship for a private event to a Delhi based event management company. Cordelia Cruises is extremely mindful of providing wholesome entertainment to families who choose to travel with us. This incident is contrarian and far from the culture that Cordelia Cruises represents."

“We, at Cordelia Cruises, condemn all acts such as these and will strictly refrain from letting our ship out for similar events in the future. Nonetheless, Cordelia Cruises is extending our full support and cooperating with the authorities," he said.

With inputs from Herman Agnelo Gomes, Manoj Gupta, Vinaya Deshpande, Mihir Trivedi.

