Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: After Weekend in Jail, Aryan Khan Awaits Release as NCB Bats for 'Logical Conclusion'

Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Bust: After the Mumbai court denied Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s bail in a case pertaining to an alleged seizure of narcotic drugs, his lawyer stated that they are not doing anything until Monday. “We are not doing anything until Monday. We will see the order copy on Monday and then decide,” said Satish Maneshinde, Aryan Khan’s lawyer. Talking about the cruise ship drug raid case, Sameer Wankedhe, Director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said, “We and the prosecution will make an attempt that the case will go to a logical conclusion. Our case is strong and will present the same in the court.” On Friday while denying bail to the three accused Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R M Nerlikar said, “applications rejected. Not maintainable, Unless I complete the entire order, I won’t leave the court today,” said the judge. “Not appropriate to reserve the order at this point in time,” he said as the hearing drew well into the later half of the evening.

Shivraj Ramdaas, accused of peddling drugs and with alleged links to Arbaaz Merchant, who was arrested in the Mumbai drug bust case, has been sent to custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday, news agency ANI reported.

The Narcotics Control Bureau personnel late Saturday night carried out multiple raids in Mumbai’s suburbs, including Goregaon. They arrested Ramdas from Santacruz area on Friday night in connection with the case of drugs seizure, an NCB official said.