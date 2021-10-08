Mumbai Drug Bust Case LIVE Updates: Aryan Khan's Bail Plea to be Heard at 12:30 pm, Nawab Malik Says 'Will Expose NCB'

Mumbai Drug Bust Case LIVE Updates: A magistrate court will around 12:30 pm today hear the bail pleas of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and seven others arrested in a case pertaining to alleged seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship in Mumbai. The court had a day ago granted 14-day judicial custody to Khan and co-accused. The Nationalist Congress Party, meanwhile, have been training the gun on NCB official Sameer Wankhede over the raids. Nawab Malik is set to hold a press conference around 12 pm today after “collecting more data and information to expose the wrongdoings of the NCB”. He had earlier released videos showing Kiran P Gosavi and Manish Bhanushali entering and leaving the NCB office the same night the cruise ship was raided.
Kiran P Gosavi was the man who apparently took a selfie with Aryan Khan that went viral, while Bhanushali, who was seen with Aryan Khan’s friend Arbaaz Merchant, is a BJP leader, claimed Nawab Malik. The NCB had to issue a statement that the man in the viral photo is not linked with the agency. Both of them have apparently been NCB’s informer pertaining to this particular case. Bhanushali, in fact, later accepted that he had given information to NCB regarding the rave party.
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar questioned the role of the “witnesses”. “What is their role? To see what has happened? But then they don’t have the right to nab the accused,” he said. However, the leader added that drug networks should be busted, and wrong precedence shouldn’t be set.
A foreign national has been intercepted in the Mumbai cruise drugs case and will be produced in court on Friday, said NCB director Sameer Wankhede.
Mumbai Drug Bust Recap | Aryan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz were arrested by the NCB on October 3 following a raid on a Goa-bound ship, while the other five were arrested the next day. They were produced before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R M Nerlikar at the end of their earlier remand. The court sent them in judicial custody even as the probe agency had sought extension of remand till October 11.
“I Am Positive and Hopeful About Tomorrow,” Says Arbaaz Merchant's Father | Arbaaz’s lawyer has moved a bail application, which will be heard tomorrow. “I am positive and hopeful about tomorrow,” Aslam said.The NCB had earlier alleged that 6gm of charas was found in Arbaaz’s shoe. Arguing for Arbaaz at the court today, his lawyer Taraq Sayed said the NCB showed 6gm of charas and other recoveries to “prejudice the mind of the court”. “We are in custody for five days. Is the agency incompetent enough that beyond 6gm, nothing else was recovered?” Sayed argued.
Aslam Merchant, father of Arbaaz Merchant, one of the accused in the drugs-on-cruise case, said he was disappointed after his son, along with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan, was remanded in 14-day judicial custody by a Mumbai court on Thursday. “I am disappointed. My son will stay in custody for another night. Court was willing to hear the matter, but the NCB didn’t show willingness,” Aslam told CNN-News18
‘Chats Were About Football’ Argues Satish Maneshinde | Maneshinde also said: “Chats were about football. Football doesn’t mean drugs. And the chats were one year old.” Later, arguing that Archit can be confronted anytime, and that custodial interrogation wasn’t necessary, Maneshinde said there was no fresh evidence in the matter.
'Was Invited to Add Colour to Party' | Reiterating that Aryan was at the party as a VVIP, Maneshinde said on his behalf, “I have a friend called Pratik, who had informed me that I might be invited as a special VVIP as the ship’s crew, not as an organiser. Pratik spoke to (organiser of the party) Aamir Furniturewala, who had requested Pratik to invite me, only with the intention to add colour to the party."
Finding no merit in the NCB’s argument for custodial interrogation, a local court in Mumbai on Thursday granted 14-day judicial custody to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and 7…
'Nothing Has Come Ahead, Custody of Accused Not Required' Argued Satish Maneshinde | The defence, however, argued that the custody of the accused was not necessary to investigate the matter further. “The law is, everyday, custody must be explained. Nothing has come ahead. They arrested one person yesterday. At least then, they should have confronted him. We were already in their custody. At least make an attempt to put me face to face. NCB is capable, has 100 officers,”
Mumbai Drug Bust | “All these people are connected in the same thread. Conspiracy and abetment. They can’t be isolated. Total 17 arrested now. Further NCB custody is required due to subsequent developments. NCB has arrested Archit Kumar with contraband. He has been named by Aryan. Confrontation with accused essential for further investigation. After the orders passed on 4th October, there has been further development. We have intercepted the organiser, supplier, other persons as well to establish the racket in narcotics and psychotropic substances,” the NCB said
Those Arrested Need to Confront the Supplier, Says NCB | The Narcotics Control Bureau sought custody of all the eight arrested and said their custody is required as they will have to be confronted with each other. Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh said that the main supplier has been intercepted.
At the local court on Thursday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) made a strong plea for an extension of custody of Aryan Khan (23) and the other accused, saying they need to be confronted with another man arrested in the case to unearth the “chain of conspiracy”.Aryan Khan and two other accused Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant were arrested by the NCB on October 3 following a raid on the Goa-bound cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.
They were first remanded in one-day NCB custody which was later extended till October 7 by the court. The other five were arrested on October 4 and remanded in NCB custody till October 7. They all were produced before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R M Nerlikar at the end of their earlier remand.
The drug law enforcement agency sought extension of their custody till October 11. The NCB told the court they have arrested one Acchit Kumar based on statements given by Aryan Khan and Merchant.The custody of Khan and others was required to confront them with Kumar for unearthing the “chain of conspiracy”, it said.
Judge, after hearing the arguments put forth by advocates of all the accused, said the gist of the NCB plea is that it requires the custody of the accused to confront them with Kumar. Kumar was arrested of Wednesday evening. He was produced before the court on Thursday and remanded in NCB custody till October 9.
The court said considering the time of Kumar’s arrest, when both Aryan and Kumar were in NCB custody and till his production before the court, nothing was investigated. Further, it was rightly argued by defence advocates that the investigating agency was required to give details of probe conducted so far, but the same was not reflected in their remand extension application, it said.
The court mentioned that custody cannot be granted without a “cogent reason”.The probe agency’s remand application doesn’t disclose sufficient ground to grant (further) custody of the accused.
“The ground mentioned are vague and custody cannot be granted based on vague grounds,” the judged noted. Sufficient time was given to the probe agency (for custodial interrogation of the accused), the court said and rejected its plea for remand extension.
Meanwhile, after being remanded in 14-day judicial custody, Aryan Khan and the other accused sought bail from the court. Their pleas will be heard on Friday. In a related development, Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director, NCB, requested the court to keep the accused at the probe agency’s office in the city as jail doesn’t admit prisoners without Covid-19 test report.
The court granted the request as no objection was raised by the defence. Based on a tip-off that a party was scheduled on the ship, an NCB team, led by Wankhede, raided the Goa-bound ‘Cordelia’ cruise ship on Saturday evening and allegedly recovered drugs.
