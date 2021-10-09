The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday conducted raids at the residence and office of film producer Imtiyaz Khatri in Mumbai’s Bandra in connection with the Mumbai cruise drugs party. Khatri has been summoned to appear before the agency by 11 am.

Khatri’s name came in spotlight last year after the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The lawyer of late actor’s former manager Shruti Modi, Ashok Saraogi, had alleged Khatri’s involvement. He claimed that Imtiaz Khatri supplied drugs to Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty.

Ashok Saraogi had then said, “A few days ago, an MLA from Mumbai (Ram Kadam) took the name of Imtiaz Khatri. I also made an enquiry about a Khatri from Bandra. If he is the same Imtiaz Khatri, then he is a big shot. He is well connected in Bollywood."

The anti-drugs agency had earlier arrested nine people, including Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, after raiding the Goa-bound ship last Saturday. After the raid, the NCB’s Mumbai zonal unit started a crackdown on drug peddlers connected with the arrested persons.

The agency sleuths also brought some suspects, including from the cruise ship, to the NCB’s office in Mumbai for an enquiry, an official said. It later arrested two more people and a foreign national in connection with the case of seizure of banned drugs.

So far, 11 people have been arrested in connection with the seizure of banned drugs from the cruise ship.

The NCB on Monday claimed before a city court that “shocking and incriminating" material recovered in WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan and two others arrested in connection with the case showed international drug trafficking.

The Narcotics Control Bureau also claimed that in the WhatsApp chats he is discussing modes of payment to be done for procurement (of drugs) and that several code names are being used. Aryan Khan’s lawyer claimed no drugs were recovered from his client’s possession.

