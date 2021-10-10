Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: Aryan Khan's Arrest Snowballs Into Political Slugfest, NCB Dismisses 'Motivated' Charges

After a hearing marked by snippy comments, a lot of bickering and flying tempers, a Mumbai court on Friday rejected the bail application of Aryan Khan. The order means that Aryan and the other accused will spend the weekend in the Arthur Road Jail lock-up in a quarantine cell as the Mumbai sessions court is not working given that it is the second Saturday of the month. Even if the holiday court is moved, relief is unlikely till Monday.

