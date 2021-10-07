Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: Aryan Khan in Court Today as NCB Custody Ends; Phones of SRK’s Son, Others Sent for Forensic Analysis

Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, will be produced in court today after he was arrested by the NCB in connection with a drugs case. The lawyers of Aryan’s friend Arbaz Merchant have filed a bail application for him along with an application seeking CCTV footage of the raid. In the latest from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), sources told CNN-News18 that the agency has detained a foreign national and commercial quantity of drugs was recovered from him yesterday night. Also, the phones of Aryan Khan and others were sent for forensic analysis. Based on last night’s seizures, there is a possibility that the NCB may seek further custody of three people today, including Aryan Khan.
The NCB busted a drugs party onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and arrested Aryan and seven others on Sunday. Denying any relief to Shah Rukh Khan’s son, whose legal team vehemently opposed the plea of the Narcotics Control Bureau, the agency furnished WhatsApp chats, recovery details and additional raid information to show the involvement of the accused. The heated arguments saw Aryan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde objecting to NCB reading aloud the list of evidence seized against the accused, suggesting that the judge should peruse it silently. These were chat details recovered from Aryan Khan’s WhatsApp conversations. Aryan Khan has been accused of consumption of drugs, and his chat history of July 21 this year has also been cited as crucial evidence by the agency.
NCB had sought custody till October 11, but was granted the custody till October 7. NCB argued that the investigation was at crucial juncture, and that they needed to confront all the co-accused. It also argued that related leads had led to bigger recoveries, and claimed that others suspected to be involved in the drug racket were not cooperating. The NCB in its remand application said that 2.5 gms ecstacy, 54.3 gms MD have been seized from a suspect. It said that 2 gms charas too had been seized on the information of one of the arrested accused. “Many operations are on,” the remand copy stated. The agency argued that the evidence uncovered so far about Aryan Khan and the co-accused “clearly shows nexus between suppliers and peddlers on a regular basis.”
Mumbai Drug Bust Arrest Numbers Go Up to 16 | The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday arrested five more persons in connection with the cruise ship drug raid, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 16. Those arrested on Tuesday included four persons from an event management company that had organised the party and one passenger who had allegedly consumed drugs while the ship was at sea. Four persons, three of whom were arrested on Monday night, were produced before the court on Tuesday.
‘No Criminal Antecedents’ Says Advocate Satish Maneshinde | Aryan Khan's advocate Satish Maneshinde opposed the extension of custody sought by the NCB and argued that his client had no criminal antecedents. Maneshinde also claimed no drugs were recovered from his client's possession, who had shown good conduct by not running away from NCB officers when the raid was being conducted and allowed them to search him.
Nexus with suppliers and peddlers has been shown through evidence including WhatsApp chats, the agency argues, also pointing to links in the form of pictures, chats pointing towards an ‘international racket’.
'Many Operations Going on, Fresh Seizures Too'Said NCB | The NCB in its remand application said that 2.5 gms ecstacy, 54.3 gms MD have been seized from a suspect. It said that 2 gms charas too had been seized on the information of one of the arrested accused. “Many operations are on," the remand copy stated.
Need to Unearth Nexus Between Drug Consumers and Suppliers, Said NCB on Monday | The NCB on Monday sought further custody of Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha till October 11, saying it had to unearth the nexus between drug consumers and suppliers and confront all the arrested accused with each other and apprehend other suppliers of narcotics substances. However, the court extended their custody only till October 7.
NCB May Seek Further Custody of Aryan Khan, 3 Others | Aryan Khan's and the other accused's cellphones have been sent to a forensic laboratory in Gandhi Nagar for forensic analysis. This comes after the NCB stated in court that "shocking and incriminating" evidence was found in the accused's WhatsApp conversations, indicating connections to international drug trafficking. Based on last night's seizures possible that NCB might seek further custody of three today including Aryan.
The NCB said that according to the evidence, the accused Aryan Khan discussed payment modes other than cash, and that he used several code names for procurement. “His custody is necessary for confrontation with the other accused,” Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh told the court.
He also argued that legal judgements were clear that offences under NDPS Act were non-bailable in nature. Giving details of the recent Rhea Chakraborty judgement, he said the legal point was very clear. The court later upheld the argument.
“Argument will be – these are all bailable offences. But there is judgement of Bombay High court which says all offences under NDPS are non-bailable. We have also raided a supplier. We have found commercial quantity with him. The object and purpose is to curb drug abuse in the society. We want to find out if he was taking drugs. Whether transaction of drugs for two years, or a few months. We want to know details. That is why we seek custody for more days, so we can find out. They are all connected and are in one racket. These youngsters, college students, it has become very common to take drugs. Their parents are affected, health is affected,” the NCB argued.
