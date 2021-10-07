Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: Aryan Khan in Court Today as NCB Custody Ends; Phones of SRK’s Son, Others Sent for Forensic Analysis

The NCB said that according to the evidence, the accused Aryan Khan discussed payment modes other than cash, and that he used several code names for procurement. “His custody is necessary for confrontation with the other accused,” Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh told the court.

He also argued that legal judgements were clear that offences under NDPS Act were non-bailable in nature. Giving details of the recent Rhea Chakraborty judgement, he said the legal point was very clear. The court later upheld the argument.

“Argument will be – these are all bailable offences. But there is judgement of Bombay High court which says all offences under NDPS are non-bailable. We have also raided a supplier. We have found commercial quantity with him. The object and purpose is to curb drug abuse in the society. We want to find out if he was taking drugs. Whether transaction of drugs for two years, or a few months. We want to know details. That is why we seek custody for more days, so we can find out. They are all connected and are in one racket. These youngsters, college students, it has become very common to take drugs. Their parents are affected, health is affected,” the NCB argued.

