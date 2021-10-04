Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: NCB Custody of Aryan Khan, 2 Others Ends Today; Salman Khan Visits Shah Rukh Khan’s Residence

Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: The one-day Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in connection with the seizure of banned drugs onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast ends today. The NCB had sought custody of the accused for two days on the ground that the investigation is at a nascent stage. The anti-drug agency said 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of MD, 21 grams of charas and MDMA and Rs 1,33,000 in cash were recovered during the search operation. Eight persons were apprehended in this operation, the NCB said. “The court granted 1 day NCB custody of the three accused. They will be produced again before the honorable court tomorrow for their judicial custody. Further, remaining 5 accused namely Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Mohak jaiswal, Gomit Chopra and Vikrant Chhokar were arrested later today and will be produced before the honorable ACMM Court tomorrow after their medical,” the NCB said in a statement.
Based on a tip-off that a party was scheduled on the ship, an NCB team, led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede, had raided the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise ship and recovered drugs from some of the passengers. Aryan Khan’s advocate Satish Manshinde argued that his client does not even have a ticket. “According to the department, though nothing has been found on him, only based on chats the NCB feels he can be implicated. I am willing to settle for one day remand,” the advocate said, adding, “He has been treated well and there is no harassment.”
Maneshinde told the court that his client was not found in possession, nor did he lie about consumption and does not have any connection to those people that NCB is suggesting. Maneshinde said he would now file an application seeking bail for Aryan Khan. “Since it’s a bailable offence. All three accused moving for immediate bail,” he said.
Mumbai, Cocaine Capital of India | The massive Mundra port drug seizure on September 15 was a result of a painstaking investigation of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) after the same agency did a dry run on the Kutch port on June 9. Over a period of time, India has become a favourite destination of cocaine, the supply of which is controlled by the powerful drug cartels of South American countries. The NCB has found that while Mumbai is the cocaine capital of India, the country is used as a route for the transition of cocaine to other parts of the world too.
Drugs Recovered From Lens, Sanitary Pads | During its raid at a rave party on board the Empress Cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai on Saturday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) recovered drugs from a lens case owned by Aryan Khan. The agency also found drugs hidden in between sanitary pads and medicine boxes of other accused.
To make India drug-free, police from all states and anti-drug agencies often carry out raids at several locations in the country based on inputs.
Setback For Cruise Industry After NCB Bust? | Apart from generating revenue for the cruise line operators and the port, the cruise operations also support allied industries like hotels, restaurants, taxi services and a host of small businesses. In a state heavily dependent on tourism, there were concerns over the bearing Sunday’s high-profile drug bust off the coast of Mumbai, may have on cruise line tourism in Goa.
No Possession of Contraband or Consumption by Aryan, Says Lawyer | Aryan Khan was a special invitee on the cruise ship Cordelia and had been screened twice, and no contraband had been found on him nor any evidence of consumption, his lawyer told the court where he was produced late on Sunday evening. “He did not have a ticket or a boarding pass, no allotted seat number or cabin. He reached the dock to board and the authorities screened him. His luggage along with that of his friends was also screened and nothing was found,” Maneshinde told the court.
NCB Nabs Drug Peddler Following Raids in Bandra, Andheri, Lokhandwala
Mumbai | A drug supplier was taken into custody by Narcotics Control Bureau following raids in Bandra, Andheri, Lokhandwala, late last night. pic.twitter.com/SMRiwqq7sh— ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2021
NCB raid on Cruise Ship Meant to Divert Attention from Mundra Port Drugs Haul, Said Congress | The Congress on Sunday alleged that the raid conducted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on a cruise ship in Mumbai and subsequent action against some persons was an attempt to deflect attention from the "real issue" of the drugs seizure at Mundra port in Gujarat.The party also demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the drugs haul at the port.
'Never Met Owners', Say Landlords Who Rented Out Space to Namas'Cray Experience | The landlords who rented out the place to Delhi-based event organising company, Namas'cray Experience Private Limited said that the place has been mostly unoperational, ever since it has been rented out. "We have never met the owners. One person used to come and pay the rent," he said. They had an office in the plot beside, but a year back, they had come to rent the place from this landlord.
Port Trust and Not Liner's Responsibility to Check Passengers, Said Cruise Official | An official from Cordelia Cruises in a statement said that it was the responsibility of the Port Trust to conduct checks on passengers and not the cruise liner's. He added that tickets were sold through the online platform BookMyShow while the event was organised by Delhi-based Namas'cray Experience Private Limited.
Official Statement by Cordelia Cruises Denied Connection With 'Rave Party" | Jurgen Bailom on behalf of Cordelia Cruises in a statement said, "Cordelia Cruises is in no way, directly or indirectly, connected to this incident. Cordelia Cruises had chartered its ship for a private event to a Delhi-based event management company. We condemn all acts such as these and will strictly refrain from letting our ship out for similar events in the future."
Incriminating Evidence Based on WhatsApp Chat Revealed Conversation With Peddlers, Say Officials | Officials said that this is the initial stage of investigation in terms of progress. Prima facie clearly revealed incriminating evidence based on WhatsApp chats with drug peddlers, and there is a lot of evidence. NCB sought custodial investigations, based on which other raids would be conducted.
Aryan Khan Among Others Was Detained By NCB On Charges of Consumption, Selling and Purchasing of Contraband | Bollywood Biggie, Shahrukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB under Section 8(c), 20(b), 27 and 35 of NDPS Act. Aryan Khan and two others have been arrested on Sunday at 2pm, for involvement in consumption, selling and purchasing of contraband. The accused have been arrested in connection with the seizure of 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of MD, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA( ecstasy) and 1.33 lakhs in cash. According to a press release by the NCB, the five remaining accused, Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra and Vikrant Chhokar were arrested later on Sunday. They will be produced before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Monday after their medical examination.
Meanwhile, Arbaaz and Munmun’s lawyer said the remand application no where states that how much quantity was recovered from accused 1, 2 or 3. “So it’s vague and it’s my right to get bail,” the lawyer said.
Aryan Khan has been booked under sections 27 (punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance), 8C (produce, manufacture, possess, sell or purchase of drugs) and other relevant provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).
