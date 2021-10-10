Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: Aryan Khan's Arrest Snowballs Into Political Slugfest, NCB Dismisses 'Motivated' Charges

Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: The arrest of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs case has triggered a political war of words, with Congress and NCP alleging a political controversy behind the raid on the cruise ship as well as the 23-year-old’s arrest. Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury questioned the lack of “alacrity” in arresting the son of Union minister Ajay Mishra who is accused of running over farmers in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri. “A few months back Mrs Riya Chakroborty was detained and languished in jail, now the turn is for Aryan Khan. The equality of justice for all is enshrined in the preamble of the Constitution of India. Severe punishment to teenage khan for a venial offence should not be awarded (sic),” said Chowdhury. Meanwhile, NCP leader Nawab Malik claimed that the NCB had initially detained 11 persons from a Goa-bound cruise ship off Mumbai coast last week, but let off three of them, including the brother-in-law of a BJP leader.
Reacting to the allegations, NCB Director, Mumbai Zone, Sameer Wankhede said the anti-drugs agency works professionally. “We do not see any political party and religion. We do our job professionally,” he added. Based on a tip-off, an NCB team raided the Goa-bound cruise ship last Saturday and claimed to have recovered banned drugs. A total of 18 persons have been arrested in the case, including Aryan Khan. A senior NCB official told media persons on Saturday that the two men, whom Malik had claimed as “outsiders” involved in the raid, were actually among the nine independent witnesses involved in the operation.
He said the duo was not known to the NCB before October 2, when the raid was conducted. NCB Deputy Director General Gyaneshwar Singh told reporters that such statements are based on conjecture and assumptions. “These assumptions are frivolous and malicious in view of documents and records of procedures duly followed by the NCB that can subject to legal verification. The NCB reiterates that its procedure has been and will continue to be professionally and legally transparent and unbiased as all the suspect/accused persons have been treated at par and in accordance with the law,” he said.
Weekend in Jail, Bail Rejected Thrice: What Lies Ahead for Aryan Khan | It’s been tougher than what many had initially predicted for Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan. He was sent to Arthur Road prison in Mumbai on Friday after a local court refused him bail in a drug seizure case. Not a regular treatment the influential are used to. What happened to others? Five other men arrested in the case were also sent to the same jail and the two women accused, including Munmun Dhamecha, were taken to Byculla women’s prison. READ MORE
Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan was sent to 14-day judicial custody in the cruise drug bust case on Thursday.
Sameer Wankhede's Warning on Mumbai Drugs Bust Case: 'Just Filed Case, Have 6 months to Probe' | A foreign national has been intercepted in the Mumbai cruise drugs case and will be produced in court on Friday, said NCB director Sameer Wankhede. He added that the agency still has six months to investigate the matter as so far only a case had been registered against the eight accused. A Nigerian national, Chinedu Igwe, was arrested from suburban Andheri in connection with alleged seizure of drugs from a Goa-bound cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. An NCB official said that 40 tablets of Ecstasy were found from his possession. It took the number of arrested persons in the case — which includes Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan — to 18.
NCB Says It Doesn't See Political Affiliation or Religion, Dismisses 'Motivated' Allegations | The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said all the allegations levelled against the agency in connection with the cruise ship raid and alleged recovery of drugs, in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested, are "baseless, motivated afterthoughts and prejudicial". NCB Director, Mumbai Zone, Sameer Wankhede said the anti-drugs agency works professionally. "We do not see any political party and religion. We do our job professionally," he added. Based on a tip-off, an NCB team raided the Goa-bound cruise ship last Saturday and claimed to have recovered banned drugs. A total of 18 persons have been arrested in the case, including Aryan Khan.
No Bail Plea Jurisdiction in NDPS Offences with Punishment of Over 3 Years, Says Magistrate Court | A magistrate's court has no jurisdiction to entertain a bail application for an offence with prescribed punishment of more than three years under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act as it is triable by a special court, as per the order by which the bail plea of Aryan Khan and two others, held in the cruise ship drugs case, were rejected. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate(ACMM) R M Nerlikar had rejected their bail pleas on Friday. In the 15-page order, the details of which were made available on Saturday, the ACMM said "this court ceases its jurisdiction to entertain the applications for bail" considering section 36A and the fact that all three were held for one crime under various provisions of the NDPS Act for which the prescribed punishment was more than three years.
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's bail application was rejected by a magistrate court on Friday.
After a hearing marked by snippy comments, a lot of bickering and flying tempers, a Mumbai court on Friday rejected the bail application of Aryan Khan. The order means that Aryan and the other accused will spend the weekend in the Arthur Road Jail lock-up in a quarantine cell as the Mumbai sessions court is not working given that it is the second Saturday of the month. Even if the holiday court is moved, relief is unlikely till Monday.
