Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: Aryan Khan's Lawyer Says Filing for Bail, NCB Gets 1-day Custody of 3 Accused

Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: The Narcotics Control Bureau has taken Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, all accused in the NCB drug bust case, to the court. The NCB has demanded a two-day custody of the accused.
Three people, including Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, have been arrested after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a cruise ship and busted a drugs party on Saturday. Eight detainees in the case had been taken for medical tests in Mumbai on Sunday. Meanwhile, sources told CNN-News18 that the NCB will seek police remand, as it wants to carry out further investigations in the case. More people will be interrogated in the case, sources added.
CEO of the tourism firm in charge of Cordelia cruises has denied any connection to the NCB drug bust case. An official statement from the desk of Jurgen Bailom – CEO and President, Waterways Leisure Tourism Pvt Ltd, said, “By means of this statement, I wish to express that Cordelia Cruises is in no way, directly or indirectly, connected to this incident. Cordelia Cruises had chartered its ship for a private event to a Delhi based event management company. Cordelia Cruises is extremely mindful of providing wholesome entertainment to families who choose to travel with us. This incident is contrarian and far from the culture that Cordelia Cruises represents.”
Mumbai: NCB takes Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha to the court.— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021
They have been arrested in connection with the raid at a party at a cruise off the Mumbai coast yesterday pic.twitter.com/XLNy3UJly3
To make India drug-free, States Police and anti-drug agencies carry out raids at several locations in the country based on inputs.
NCB Raid Meant to Divert Attention from Mundra Port Drugs Haul: Congress | The Congress on Sunday alleged that the raid conducted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on a cruise ship in Mumbai and subsequent action against some persons was an attempt to deflect attention from the "real issue" of the drugs seizure at Mundra port in Gujarat. The party also demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the drugs haul at the port. Last month, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had seized 2,988.21 kg heroin, likely worth Rs 21,000 crore in the global market, from two containers at the Adani-operated Mundra port in Gujarat's Kutch district. On Sunday, the NCB detained Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and seven others after raiding a Goa-bound cruise ship in Mumbai and recovering drugs from them.
Mumbai Drug Bust: Union Minister Athawale Calls for Severe Punishment | Against the backdrop of the NCB detaining Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and others after busting a drugs party onboard a cruise ship near Mumbai, Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday said anybody involved in such wrong acts should face severe punishment. Speaking to reporters at Ulhasnagar in the Thane district, Athawale said he would request Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to ensure that the state and Mumbai are rid of drugs. "After the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the cases of drugs in the film industry have come to light. The film industry is plagued with (the misuse of) drugs. We want Maharashtra and Mumbai to be free of drugs. We will raise this demand with the CM," he said.
WATCH | 3 Out of 8 Detained Taken for Medical Test
#WATCH | Mumbai: Three of the eight detained persons, in connection with the raid at a party at a cruise off the Mumbai coast, were being taken for the medical test by NCB pic.twitter.com/JVAYF6fMb5— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021
Mumbai Drug Bust: 3 Arrested by NCB, Detainees Taken for Medical Examination
Three people were arrested on Sunday after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a cruise ship and busted a rave party, where drugs were being allegedly consumed, on Saturday night.
Cordelia Cruises CEO Says 'Not Connected' With Drugs Incident, Extends Full Support to Probe Team
Cordelia Cruises, organised by Waterways Leisure Tourism Pvt Ltd, on Sunday issued an official statement and said the company is “not connected" to the drugs incident busted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday evening. President and CEO of the firm further said that it had chartered its ship for a private event to a Delhi-based event management company.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had planned the drug bust, in which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is likely to be arrested, over a fortnight, a top source told News18. The central agency had received a tip-off about the rave party around 15 days ago, after which an elaborate operation was planned, said the source. “The information that NCB got specified that it wasn’t going to be a regular party on the cruise ship, but one where drugs would be consumed,” said the source, adding that sleuths who raided the cruise were not aware that there were celebrities present on board.
EXPLAINED | Jail Term, Fines Based On Amount Seized: All You Need To Know About Stringent NDPS Act
Over 72,000 cases were registered across the country under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, that is, more than 8 cases every hour through the year.
Aryan Khan Case ‘Strong’, May Be Arrested Soon: Sources | Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, is likely to be arrested on Sunday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after drugs were seized from a cruise ship off Mumbai coast on Saturday night, top sources told News18. Aryan Khan, who was on the cruise, has been detained, with the central agency sleuths questioning him and examining his WhatsApp chats. Top sources told News18 that initial scanning of Aryan Khan’s phone has revealed messages which show he was regularly ordering and consuming drugs.
READ | 'Zero Tolerance for Drugs, Alcohol...': Prohibited Items on Mumbai Cruise Included Narcotics Seized by NCB
The cruise raided by NCB on Saturday that has once again given sleepless nights to Bollywood had a strict list of do's and don’t's, evidently, only on paper.
Other Celebrities Also Present on Cruise: Sources | Top sources said there were other celebrities on the cruise, too, but those who were not found possessing drugs have not been detained. While NCB hasn’t yet spelt out the role of Aryan Khan, Shah Khan’s son, in the case, officers are questioning him and going through his WhatsApp chats.
Cops Had No Clue of Presence of High-Profile Personalities at Party: Sources | When NCB planned the operation, the sleuths had no clue that there would be high-profile personalities at the party, said sources. The sources said even when the agency team boarded the vessel in disguise as passengers, they were not aware of who were going to be present.
NCB Operations in Drug Case Started a Fortnight Ago: Sources | NCB operations started a fortnight ago, when the agency got a tip-off about the rave party, top sources told News18. The information that NCB got specified that it wasn’t going to be a regular party on the cruise ship, but one where drugs would be consumed, said the sources.
WATCH | Three women, all residents of Delhi, have been brought to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai for questioning in drug bust case.
#WATCH | Three women, all residents of Delhi, have been brought to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai for questioning in connection with the raid on a rave party at a cruise off the Mumbai coast yesterday pic.twitter.com/DHfd4HL74n— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021
Eight people were detained on Sunday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) over a drug seizure on a cruise ship off Mumbai coast last night, multiple top sources told News18. The NCB sleuths, who raided Cordelia cruise after it departed from Mumbai, seized drugs such as cocaine, hashish and MD. NCB sources from Mumbai told News18 that the ship was to depart on Saturday for Goa. The agency’s Mumbai zonal director, Sameer Wankhede, received a tip-off, after which he and a team boarded the ship, posing as passengers. When the ship left Mumbai shores and was at mid-sea, a party began where drugs were consumed, said sources. Speaking to CNN-News18, Wankhede termed the issue “complicated”.
When the ship left Mumbai shortly and was to reach mid-sea, the first party began where allegedly drugs were by being consumed. Following this, NCB officials present on the ship started conducting searches and apprehended those consuming drugs and seized the contraband. The entry fee alone for the party was in the range of Rs 1 lakh, an officer told CNN-News18. Last week, NCB’s Mumbai and Goa teams in a joint operation had arrested Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal’s partner Gabriella Demetriades’s brother from Goa in connection with a drugs case. The bureau also seized charas from him, according to sources. Gabriella’s brother Agisilaos Demetriades is of South African nationality and was arrested by the NCB last year, too, as part of its probe into the alleged drug use in Bollywood.
The NCB had launched a probe into the alleged drug use in Bollywood after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June on the basis of WhatsApp chats involving drugs. The central agency had earlier arrested Rajput’s friend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, some employees of the late Bollywood actor and a few others under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Rhea Chakraborty and some other accused are currently out on bail.
