Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: Cruise Organisers Summoned by NCB; Star's Son Says Was on VVIP List, Didn't Have to Pay Entry Fee

Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: NCB's Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede received a tip-off, after which he and a team boarded the ship, posing as passengers.

News18.com | October 03, 2021, 08:25 IST
The rave party was being held on the Cordelia cruise ship which was on its way to Goa, sources said. (Image: Twitter)

Event Highlights

Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: A Bollywood actor and sons of two actors were among 10 people detained during a drug bust by a team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on a cruise ship off Mumbai coast yesterday night, top sources told News18. The NCB sleuths, who raided Cordelia cruise after it departed from Mumbai, seized drugs such as cocaine, hashish and MD and found the actor’s son in possession of drugs. NCB sources from Mumbai told News18 that the ship was to depart on Saturday for Goa. The agency’s Mumbai zonal director, Sameer Wankhede, received a tip-off, after which he and a team boarded the ship, posing as passengers. When the ship left Mumbai shores and was at mid-sea, a party began where drugs were consumed, said sources. Speaking to CNN-News18, Wankhede termed the issue “complicated” and said no arrests had been made so far though 8-10 people had been detained.

When the ship left Mumbai shortly and was to reach mid-sea, the first party began where allegedly drugs were by being consumed. Following this, NCB officials present on the ship started conducting searches and apprehended those consuming drugs and seized the contraband. The entry fee alone for the party was in the range of Rs 1 lakh, an officer told CNN-News18. Last week, NCB’s Mumbai and Goa teams in a joint operation had arrested Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal’s partner Gabriella Demetriades’s brother from Goa in connection with a drugs case. The bureau also seized charas from him, according to sources. Gabriella’s brother Agisilaos Demetriades is of South African nationality and was arrested by the NCB last year, too, as part of its probe into the alleged drug use in Bollywood.

The NCB had launched a probe into the alleged drug use in Bollywood after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June on the basis of WhatsApp chats involving drugs. The central agency had earlier arrested Rajput’s friend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, some employees of the late Bollywood actor and a few others under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Rhea Chakraborty and some other accused are currently out on bail.

Oct 03, 2021 08:25 (IST)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized the luggage of a few passengers after conducting a raid at a party being held on a cruise in Mumbai.

Oct 03, 2021 08:05 (IST)

A Bollywood superstar’s son was among 10 people detained during a drug bust by a team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on a cruise ship off Mumbai coast on Saturday night, top sources told News18. The NCB sleuths, who raided Cordelia cruise after it departed from Mumbai, seized drugs such as cocaine, hashish and MD and found the actor’s son in possession of drugs.

Oct 03, 2021 07:50 (IST)

WATCH | NCB's Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede received a tip-off, after which he and a team boarded the ship, posing as passengers.

Oct 03, 2021 07:33 (IST)

"We've intercepted some persons. The probe is underway. Drugs have been recovered. We're investigating 8-10 persons," Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director, NCB, Mumbai said. "I can't comment on it", says Wankhede on being asked, "Was any celebrity present at the party?"

Oct 03, 2021 07:24 (IST)

Reports said that there were hundreds of passengers on the Cordelia cruise which was bound for Goa. Acting on a tip-off that a party was scheduled on the ship, NCB team led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede boarded the vessel and conducted searches. Banned narcotic drugs were recovered from some of the passengers, the official said.

Oct 03, 2021 07:11 (IST)

WATCH | Narcotics Control Bureau detained at least 10 persons during a raid conducted at a party being held on a cruise in Mumbai yesterday.

Oct 03, 2021 07:09 (IST)

The Cordelia cruise, which was raided on Saturday night, was scheduled to embark from Mumbai to Goa in the evening yesterday. The check-in point of the cruise was Green Gate, Shoorji Vallabhdas Rd, Fort, Mumbai. 

Oct 03, 2021 07:01 (IST)

No Arrests Made, Around 8 People Under Probe: Sameer Wankhede | NCB Mumbai zonal director, Sameer Wankhede said that drug has been found in the raids but no arrests have been made yet. He added that 8-10 people are under investigation. 

Oct 03, 2021 06:58 (IST)

Several businessman were also found to be on board the cruise. Police have detained the accused, sources said. The entry fee of the party was close to Rs 1 lakh Rupees. The NCB raids were going on in port trust premises till Saturday night.

Oct 03, 2021 06:49 (IST)

Sons of 2 Bollywood Actor and an Actor Detained | Sources have told News18 that 10 people have been detained. Among those detained are sons of two Bollywood actors, and a Bollywood actor himself. However, no official confirmation has been made though.

Oct 03, 2021 06:44 (IST)

NCB sources from Mumbai told News18 that the ship was to depart on Saturday for Goa. The agency’s Mumbai zonal director, Sameer Wankhede, received a tip-off, after which he and a team boarded the ship, posing as passengers. When the ship left Mumbai shores and was at mid-sea, a party began where drugs were consumed, said sources.

Oct 03, 2021 06:44 (IST)

Bollywood Megastar's Son Detained With Drugs On Cruise Ship | A Bollywood superstar’s son was among 10 people detained during a drug bust by a team of Narcotics Control Bureau on a cruise ship off Mumbai coast on Saturday night, top sources told News18. The NCB sleuths, who raided Cordelia cruise after it departed from Mumbai, seized drugs such as cocaine, hashish and MD and found the actor’s son in possession of drugs. The development, which is bound to send shockwaves through the film fraternity, has been confirmed to News18 by two sources directly aware of the detention. 

