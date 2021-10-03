Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: Cordelia Cruises ‘Condemns Such Acts’, Says CEO; Shah Rukh Khan's Son Among 8 Detained

The NCB had launched a probe into the alleged drug use in Bollywood after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June on the basis of WhatsApp chats involving drugs. The central agency had earlier arrested Rajput’s friend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, some employees of the late Bollywood actor and a few others under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Rhea Chakraborty and some other accused are currently out on bail.

