Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: Case Under Delhi SIT Now, Wankhede to 'Continue Assisting' Aryan Khan's Matter; New Team in Mumbai Today

On Friday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) transferred the cases to a Special Investigation Team comprising officers from the operations branch at the NCB headquarters in New Delhi.

Responding to the transfer, an official from NCB told The Times of India that there is a certain section that has been excited about the rumoured exit but Wankhede is not going anywhere and said, “Sameer Wankhede and his Mumbai Zonal team will work with the SIT in the Aryan Khan and other five cases including Samir Khan and Armaan Kohli case.”

This comes after Bollywood megastar Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s arrest on October 2, followed by questions on the credentials of witnesses in the case and serious allegations levelled against him by NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik. Responding to the transfer, Wankhede told The Indian Express that in his writ petition before the Bombay High Court, he had asked for these cases to be probed by a central agency, so it is not that he has been removed from the cases or have been transferred anywhere. He is still the Mumbai unit director.

Officials cited ‘administrative grounds’ for the decision to transfer the six cases, which also include the one involving the son-in-law of Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik who had launched a tirade against Wankhede.

In the official statement, NCB on Friday said that the six cases are being ‘taken over’ by the special investigation team (SIT) of officers from the Delhi operations unit as they have “national and international ramifications and in order to conduct a deeper investigation to find out forward and backward linkages.” It said, “No officer or officers have been removed from their present roles and they will continue to assist the operations branch investigation as required until any specific orders are issued to the contrary.”

The NCB reiterated that it functions across India as a single integrated agency. NCB operations unit is currently being headed by DDG Sanjay Kumar Singh, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 1996 batch Odisha cadre. As these cases have “wider and inter-state ramifications”, they have been transferred to the operations unit in Delhi, NCB Deputy Director General (north-west region) Mutha Ashok Jain told news agency PTI.

