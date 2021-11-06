Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: Case Under Delhi SIT Now, Wankhede to 'Continue Assisting' Aryan Khan's Matter; New Team in Mumbai Today

Live now
Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: Former Central Bureau of Investigation officer and incumbent narcotics agency officer in Delhi, Sanjay Kumar Singh, 1996-batch Odisha cadre Indian Police Service officer has taken over six cases handled by Mumbai anti-drugs officer Sameer Wankhede, including- Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case. Read More
Maharashtra BJP leader Nitesh Rane reacted to Sameer Wankhede being removed from the Mumbai drug bust case, saying it was “never about one NCB officer”.
I had demanded an S.I.T probe to investigate Sameer Dawood Wankhede for kidnapping of & ransom demand from Aryan Khan.Now 2 S.I.Ts are constituted (state & centre), let us see who brings out the skeletons from the closet of Wankhede and exposes him and his nefarious private army
— Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) November 6, 2021
Mumbai | Total 6 cases of our zone will now be investigated by Delhi teams (of NCB), including Aryan Khan's case and 5 other cases. It was an administrative decision: Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy DG, South-Western Region, NCB
(File photo) pic.twitter.com/vmjP65YOOv
— ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2021
Sanjay Singh, a former CBI officer who is now serving in the Narcotics Control Bureau is an ace IPS officer of the 1996 batch, is known to be less of a speaker. “Sanjay remains silent and speaks less. He has probed various cases during his CBI stint before joining the NCB,” one of his batchmates told News18. During his seven years of CBI stint, he probed various important corruption cases, including that of Commonwealth Games, Medical Council of India and CRPF recruitment, among others. The officer had also served as Commissioner Bhubaneswar, Additional DG Odisha and made several changes in the system. Recently, this year, Singh was appointed as Deputy DG Operations of the NCB. He would hold the post, for a period up to January 31, 2025, which is the date of his superannuation, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
Sensitive cases with international links and wider nexus with Indian beneficiaries are among the six investigations transferred from NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, sources told News18. Wankhede has been ‘removed’ as the lead investigator in the Mumbai drug bust case in which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is an accused. Two cases related to drugs, with links from Kashmir to Mumbai, and Thane, have been transferred from the NCB top dog, sources said, adding that these investigations are “sensitive in nature due to possible terror funding links”. READ MORE
The Mumbai Drug bust case took a dramatic turn on Friday when Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede attempted to downplay his removal from the role of a lead investigator by claiming that the move was in line with his demand for a central probe. When contacted, Wankhede emphasized that there are cases that he will still be leading and only those cases in which he had a problem have been handed over. READ MORE
Responding to the transfer, an official from NCB told The Times of India that there is a certain section that has been excited about the rumoured exit but Wankhede is not going anywhere and said, “Sameer Wankhede and his Mumbai Zonal team will work with the SIT in the Aryan Khan and other five cases including Samir Khan and Armaan Kohli case.”
This comes after Bollywood megastar Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s arrest on October 2, followed by questions on the credentials of witnesses in the case and serious allegations levelled against him by NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik. Responding to the transfer, Wankhede told The Indian Express that in his writ petition before the Bombay High Court, he had asked for these cases to be probed by a central agency, so it is not that he has been removed from the cases or have been transferred anywhere. He is still the Mumbai unit director.
Officials cited ‘administrative grounds’ for the decision to transfer the six cases, which also include the one involving the son-in-law of Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik who had launched a tirade against Wankhede.
In the official statement, NCB on Friday said that the six cases are being ‘taken over’ by the special investigation team (SIT) of officers from the Delhi operations unit as they have “national and international ramifications and in order to conduct a deeper investigation to find out forward and backward linkages.” It said, “No officer or officers have been removed from their present roles and they will continue to assist the operations branch investigation as required until any specific orders are issued to the contrary.”
The NCB reiterated that it functions across India as a single integrated agency. NCB operations unit is currently being headed by DDG Sanjay Kumar Singh, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 1996 batch Odisha cadre. As these cases have “wider and inter-state ramifications”, they have been transferred to the operations unit in Delhi, NCB Deputy Director General (north-west region) Mutha Ashok Jain told news agency PTI.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.