Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: NCB's SIT Team To Question Prabhakar Sail About Extortion Allegations Today

“I won’t take names, but all those who are needed will be called (for questioning). I expect Prabhakar Sail to come today (for questioning)”, said NCB Deputy Director General Gyaneshwar Singh in Mumbai today.

The SET returned to Mumbai on Monday to resume inquiry. Sail, who is expected to be questioned today, had levelled allegations against Narcotics Control Bureau officials including its zonal director Sameer Wankhede, claiming that there was an attempt to extort money for letting off Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, in the case. A media report claims that the SET will also record statements of everyone who is named in an affidavit filed by Sail. Aryan (23) got bail recently after being arrested during the NCB’s alleged drug bust on a cruise ship on October 2.

The SET had stayed in the city from October 27 to 30 and recorded statements of eight persons including Sameer Wankhede, but could not contact Sail before. It had also asked for help from Mumbai police who are conducting a separate probe into the extortion allegation and who had recorded Sail’s statement.

