Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: Wankhede to Meet NCB DG in Delhi Tomorrow Amid Bribe Row; Pune Police Looking for Gosavi

Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who spearheaded the cruise drug bust on October 3, leading to the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan, among others, left for New Delhi on Monday amid bribe allegations against him. He is set to meet NCB DG Satya Narayan Pradhan tomorrow, sources told CNN-News18. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had earlier ordered a vigilance inquiry into the claims made by a witness in the cruise drugs case of an extortion bid of Rs 25 crore by some agency officials, including Wankhede, and others, for letting off accused Aryan Khan.
Actor Ananya Panday, who was summoned again for questioning in connection with the Mumbai cruise drugs case in which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested earlier this month, will not appear for the quizzing today. This is the third time the actress has been summoned for questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a case that seems to have more twists than a Bollywood potboiler after a witness of the NCB claimed that the probe agency had asked him to sign blank papers and that there was a demand of Rs 25 crore bribe to let off Aryan Khan, an allegation that was rubbished by the NCB.
Ananya Panday, actor Chunky Panday’s daughter, was called for questioning by the NCB on Thursday and Friday. However, on both days she turned up late, irking zonal director Sameer Wankhede. The NCB official, sources said, gave an earful to Ananya for reaching late to their Mumbai office. She was told that this is not a film shoot, or a production house, sources added. The NCB had allegedly retrieved her chats with Aryan Khan regarding drugs from the his phone during its investigation, which the agency is believed to have submitted in the special court that rejected Khan’s bail.
Pune Police Searching for KP Gosavi | Pune police has deployed 2 teams in other state for K P Gosavi, sources told News18. Gosavi, allegedly a private investigator, is one of the nine independent witnesses in the drugs bust case. Pune police had recently issued a lookout circular against him in connection with a 2018 cheating case registered in the city.
NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who spearheaded the cruise drug bust on October 3, leading to the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, among others, left for New Delhi on Monday amid bribe allegations against him. He is set to meet NCB DG Satya Narayan Pradhan tomorrow, sources told CNN-News18.
Maha Home Min Says 'Will Give Protection to Witness Prabhakar Sail' | Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil has said he will provide protection to witness Prabhakar Sail, who has alleged a Rs 25-crore money deal made on behalf of NCB to let off Aryan Khan, a charge that was dismissed by the probe agency. "We will give protection to Prabhakar Sail. I will speak with Nawab Malik," said Patil, adding that he had held a meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the matter.
‘Deceased Mother Being Targeted, I’m Under Lurking Threat of Arrest’: NCB’s Sameer Wankhede Slams 'Vendetta' | Sameer Wankhede, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer leading the probe into the Mumbai cruise drugs case that involves Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan on Monday alleged “vendetta” as he slammed Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik’s repeated attacks on his character and family. Wankhede, in an affidavit in a Mumbai court, said the “defamatory insinuations” made against him were not only false but “misleading, mischievous and maligning”. Read more
Sessions Court Asks Wankhede to Approach HC | The affidavit of Prabhakar Sail and Sameer Wankhede, has been taken on record by the Sessions court. As per the bail Application which is pending before the Bombay HC, issues regarding investigation are to be raised before the court. The application has been disposed off before sessions court. Sessions Court has asked the applicant to approach the Bombay High court, saying issues pertaining to the investigation need to be raised there. After bribe allegations against him in the Mumbai drug bust case, Wankhede, in an affidavit in a Mumbai court, said the “defamatory insinuations” made against him were not only false but “misleading, mischievous and maligning”.
Sameer Wankhede Leaves for Delhi Amid Bribe Row | NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who spearheaded the cruise drug bust on October 3, leading to the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, among others, left for New Delhi on Monday amid allegations of him receiving a bribe in the case. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had earlier ordered a vigilance inquiry into the claims made by a witness in the cruise drugs case of an extortion bid of Rs 25 crore by some agency officials, including Wankhede, and others, for letting off accused Aryan Khan.
Sameer Wankhede Faces Heat as NCB Orders Vigilance Inquiry Into 'Extortion' Affidavit | The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has ordered a vigilance inquiry into the claims made by a witness in the cruise drugs case of an extortion bid of Rs 25 crore by some agency officials, including its Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, and others for letting off accused Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan. The inquiry will be conducted by Gyaneshwar Singh, the NCB deputy director general (DDG) of northern region based at its headquarters here. Singh is also the chief vigilance officer (CVO) of the federal anti-narcotics agency.
Deceased Mother Being Targeted, I’m Under Lurking Threat of Arrest: Wankhede | Sameer Wankhede, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer leading the probe into the Mumbai cruise drugs case that involves Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan on Monday alleged “vendetta” as he slammed Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik’s repeated attacks on his character and family. Wankhede, in an affidavit in a Mumbai court, said the “defamatory insinuations” made against him were not only false but “misleading, mischievous and maligning”. The officers statement came after Malik — who has been a vocal critic of the anti-drugs agency and its inquiries into Aryan Khan — tweeted a photo of a document related to Wankhede’s birth and claimed, “the forgery began from here".
Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the cruise drugs case, had on Sunday claimed in an affidavit and in subsequent interactions with reporters in Mumbai that Rs 25 crore was demanded by an NCB official and other persons to let off Aryan Khan from this case. Sail said he was the bodyguard of another witness in this case, KP Gosavi, who is absconding after the NCB raids that were conducted on October 3 at the cruise terminal on Mumbai's coast leading to arrest of as many as 20 people, including Khan.
The inquiry will be conducted by Gyaneshwar Singh, the NCB deputy director general (DDG) of northern region based at its headquarters here. Singh is also the chief vigilance officer (CVO) of the federal anti-narcotics agency.
Minister's Acts Put Me Under Mental Pressure: Wankhede | NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede released a statement on Monday calling the claims made by Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik defamatory in nature and invasion of privacy. "It is intended to malign me, my family, my father and my late mother. The series of acts of Hon'ble Minister over the past few days have put me and my family under tremendous mental and emotional pressure," he said in a statement.
WATCH | Investigation ordered against Sameer Wankhede over the alleged 'extortion' angle. NCP claims 'vindication'. BJP calls it a 'witchhunt'.
Investigation is ordered against Sameer Wankhede over the alleged 'extortion' angle. NCP claims 'vindication'. BJP calls it a 'witchhunt'.
Why is Ananya Panday Questioned by NCB? | Actor Ananya Panday will be questioned by the NCB for the third time today. So far, she has been questioned for more than six hours over two days. The NCB is questioning the actor on two aspects. Firstly, she is being questioned over 'suspicious' financial transactions and secondly, over her name cropping up in Whatsapp chats with Aryan Khan, a source from the NCB said. Her two mobile phones and a laptop have already been seized by the agency.
Personal Allegations to Distract My Attention from Case: Sameer Wankhede | NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede said personal allegations are being leveled to distract his attention from the Mumbai drugs case. In an exclusive conversation with CNN News18, he said the allegations made against him are completely false. "The probe will not be disrupted. My attention wont be distracted," Wankhede added.
Being Threatened, Attempts to Hamper Probe: Sameer Wankhede | NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede said he’s being threatened and attempts are being made to hamper the case he’s probing. Wankhede said this before a court in Mumbai. Wankhede on Sunday had written a letter to Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale seeking protection from likely legal action “being planned" against him by unknown persons to falsely frame him concerning an alleged vigilance related issue. Without taking names, Wankhede, an IRS officer of the 2008 batch, claimed in his letter that the threat of jail and dismissal have been issued against him on public media by highly respectable public functionaries.
Prabhakar Sail Reaches Mumbai Police Commissioner’s Office | Prabhakar Sail, NCB 'witness' in the Mumbai drug bust case reaches Mumbai Police Commissioner’s office. Prabhakar Sail had told media persons on Sunday that he had overheard KP Gosavi telling one Sam D’Souza over the phone after Aryan Khan was brought to the NCB office after the October 3 raid about a demand of Rs 25 crore and “to settle at Rs 18 crore as they have to give Rs 8 crore to Sameer Wankhede", the zonal director of NCB.
Ananya Pandey Yet to Arrive at NCB Office for Her Questioning | Bollywood Actor Ananya Pandey, who was summoned at the NCB office today, is yet to arrive for her questioning. She was summoned at 11am. She has been late for the third time. Last time, the NCB had informed her that the delay won't be tolerated.
Who is Kunal Jani, 'Spotted' in NCB Office During Aryan Khan's Arrest? | In a twist in the Mumbai drug bust case, a video was shared on Sunday by an ‘independent witness’ in the cruise drugs case that purportedly shows absconding witness KP Gosavi recording an audio of Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, at the NCB office in Mumbai. The presence of Kunal Jani in the video has raised eyebrows in the case. The video has triggered speculations that Jani had some connection in the raid conducted by the anti-drugs agency on the cruise ship earlier this month that led to the alleged seizure of drugs and arrest of Aryan Khan and others.
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik has shared the birth certificate of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede, where the father's name of the NCB official appears to be Dawood Wankhede. It is being said that the certificate was used to obtain job in category.
Pehchan kaon? pic.twitter.com/S3BOL4Luc8— Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 25, 2021
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik has tweeted the birth certificate of NCB's Sameer Wankhede. Malik has been launching attacks on Sameer Wankhede over the Mumbai drug bust case.
Sameer Dawood Wankhede का यहां से शुरू हुआ फर्जीवाड़ा pic.twitter.com/rjdOkPs4T6— Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 25, 2021
When quizzed about the chats, Ananya said that she was discussing cigarettes, sources told News18. “Ananya said that she isn’t a supplier and doesn’t know that weed and ganja are the same. Her friends would call it a joint, and she has once or twice taken puff at get-togethers,” sources said.
Meanwhile, Prabhakar Sail (40), a driver of absconding alleged private investigator KP Gosavi, whose selfie with Aryan Khan went viral, claimed that he is a personal bodyguard to Gosavi. In a purported video, Prabhakar claimed that he is “scared of Wankhede” and for his life. He also claimed, in the video, that “his signatures were taken on blank papers by the NCB officials”. “There was discussion of a bribe to Sameer Wankhede…I collected Rs 50 lakh in cash,” Prabhakar said in Marathi.
Prabhakar told media persons that he had overheard Gosavi telling one Sam D’Souza over the phone after Aryan Khan was brought to the NCB office following the October 3 raid on the Goa-bound ship about a demand of Rs 25 crore and to settle at Rs 18 crore as they “have to give Rs eight crore to Sameer Wankhede”, the zonal director of NCB.
