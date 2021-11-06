Mumbai Drug Bust Updates: NCB Team Probing Allegations Against Officials in Aryan Case to Return to Mumbai Next Week

BJP leader Mohit Bharatiya on Saturday alleged that one Sunil Patil from Dhule, “who is closely associated with NCP leaders including former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh”, is the mastermind of the cruise drug bust episode in which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is an accused. Addressing a press conference here, Bharatiya also alleged that Deshmukh had met a drug peddler and Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s aide Chinku Pathan at the Sahyadri state guest house here when a strict lockdown was in force. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik termed the allegations an “unsuccessful attempt by (NCB Mumbai zonal director) Sameer Wankhede’s private army to misguide and divert the attention from the truth”. Bharatiya, a former general secretary of Mumbai BJP, also claimed that Kiran Gosavi, a witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs-on-cruise case, is an associate of Sunil Patil. He claimed Patil had been in touch with Sam D’Souza and Gosavi since October 1 before the cruise ship was raided by the NCB.