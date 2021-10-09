Mumbai Drugs Bust Case: After Raids in Suburbs, Drug Peddler Detained; NCB Claims He's 'Connected' to Aryan Khan

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai has detained a peddler on Saturday who has connections with the Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. The peddler was taken into custody after several raids were conducted in the suburbs last night.

NCB has claimed that the peddler is connected to the star kid and following questioning in connection with the Mumbai drugs bust case, the peddler will be arrested. This comes after the NCB conducted searches at the residence and office of film producer Imtiyaz Khatri in connection with the seizure of drugs from a cruise ship, an official told PTI.

“The Mumbai zonal unit of the NCB began the searches at Khatri’s residence and office in Bandra here this morning," he said. Khatri’s name cropped up during the interrogation of the accused persons, who were earlier arrested in the drugs seizure case. The NCB has been cracking down on the drug peddlers and suppliers in the metropolis.

On Friday, Aryan was denied bail by a Mumbai court after he was detained with two others accused of possessing narcotics. In this case, the Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested 18 persons so far after raiding a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and allegedly recovering narcotic drugs. On Thursday, the metropolitan magistrate had sent eight accused including Aryan in 14-day judicial custody after their NCB remand ended.

