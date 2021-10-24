Mumbai Drugs Case: Witness Claims NCB 'Asked Him to Sign Blank Papers'; Agency Denies Charge

A witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with a drugs case in Mumbai against Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan, has claimed that the NCB had asked him to sign blank papers. However, NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede has refuted the claims and said he would give “a fitting reply".

Prabhakar Sail (40), a driver of absconding alleged private investigator whose selfie with Aryan went viral, claimed that he is a personal bodyguard to Gosavi. In a purported video, Sail claimed that he is “scared of Wankhede" and for his life. He also claimed, in the video, that “his signatures were taken on blank papers by the NCB officials". “There was discussion of bribe to Sameer Wankhede…I collected Rs 50 lakh in cash," Sail said in Marathi.

ALSO READ: ‘Never Been to Dubai, Was in Maldives With Family’: NCB’s Sameer Wankhede Slams Nawab Malik’s Charges

A NCB top official, on the condition of anonymity, told CNN-News18 that the claims made by the said person is “not backed by proper evidence or proof to substantiate the same". “If NCB was involved in extortion, they should provide CDR details, CCTV footage etc to second these claims. If payments were received as per the claims, they why was the said accused was shown as arrested."

Calling the claims “false", the NCB official said, “These claims are made with an intention to malign the image of our agency."

ALSO READ: NCB ‘Misinterpreting’ WhatsApp Chats to Implicate Me, Says Aryan Khan in Bail Plea

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena has reacted to this sensational revelation and called it “shocking". Sharing a video, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut asked the police to take suo motto cognisance into the matter. “Witnes in #AryanKhan case made to sign on blank paper by NCB is shocking. Also thr r reports that thr ws demnd of huge money .CM UddhavThackeray said tht ths cases r made 2 defame Mah’shtra.Ths seems 2b comng tru @Dwalsepatil Police shd tk suo moto cognizance @CMOMaharashtra."

Witnes in #AryanKhan case made to sign on blank paper by NCB is shocking. Also thr r reports that thr ws demnd of huge money .CM UddhavThackeray said tht ths cases r made 2 defame Mah'shtra.Ths seems 2b comng tru @Dwalsepatil Police shd tk suo moto cognizance@CMOMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/zipBcZiRSm— Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) October 24, 2021

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale will meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at 4 pm today.

Aryan (23) was arrested by the NCB on October 3 following a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. Currently in jail, Aryan on Wednesday moved the Bombay High Court after a special court rejected his bail application. The High Court will hear his bail plea on October 26.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.