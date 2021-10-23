Mumbai Drugs Bust: NCB to Oppose Aryan Khan's Bail in Bombay High Court, Say Sources

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will oppose the bail plea of actor Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan in the Mumbai drugs on cruise case.

NCB sources told CNN-News18 the decision was made at a meeting held by NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede with top legal counsels of the drug control agency late into Friday night, where they discussed the strategy of the NCB in presenting its case before the Bombay High Court.

Aryan has moved the Bombay HC for bail and his plea will be heard on October 26.

HERE’S WHAT ARYAN HAS SAID IN HIS BAIL APPLICATION BEFORE THE BOMBAY HC

No evidence of conspiracy, WhatsApp chats misrepresented, Aryan Khan says in his bail application before the Bombay High court

‘No presumption in law that merely because a person is influential, there is likelihood of tampering with evidence’

No recovery made from Aryan Khan

No mention of conspiracy in the arrest memo

Interpretation of WhatsApp chats from phone wrong and unjustified

Not connected to any other co-accused except Arbaz and Aachit

WHAT HAS HAPPENED IN THE CASE SO FAR

On October 21, a special court in Mumbai extended the judicial custody of Aryan and seven other accused in the case till October 30.

On October 20, the special court denied bail to Aryan, observing that “on the face of it", he was indulging in “illicit drug activities on a regular basis". His WhatsApp chats also showed, prima facie, that he was in touch with drug peddlers, the court noted.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

