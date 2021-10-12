Aryan Khan's Bail Hearing in Mumbai Drugs Bust Case on Wednesday | 10 Things You Need to Know

The bail application of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan will be heard on Wednesday by a Mumbai special court in connection with the seizure of banned drugs onboard a cruise ship. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has so far arrested 20 people in the case.

A source quoted a close friend of the Khans who revealed that the family has been “trying desperately for visiting rights. If not visiting rights, then at least let them meet their son once. But they are being denied even that.”

Here are 10 highlights in the drugs bust case:

1. Aryan was arrested on October 3 after the NCB raided a Goa-bound cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and claimed to have recovered drugs from some persons.

2. He is currently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai. Aryan approached the special court for bail on October 8 after his plea for the same was rejected by a magistrate’s court last week on the ground that it did not have the jurisdiction to decide the matter. “No special treatment" is being given to Aryan, who will be treated like “every other under trial prisoner", sources told CNN-News18.

3. In his plea, Aryan said he was innocent and has not committed any crime and that he has been falsely implicated in the case. There is nothing on record to suggest that the present applicant (Aryan Khan) is in any way connected with the production, manufacture, possession, sale, purchase, transport, import, export or use of any psychotropic substance or the financing, illicit trafficking and/or harbouring of offenders in relation to any narcotic drugs, the bail application said.

4. The anti-drugs agency had also claimed that in the WhatsApp chats Aryan is discussing modes of payment to be done for procurement (of drugs) and that several code names are being used.

5. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, the parents of Aryan, have not made any public appearances yet or turned up to meet him in custody. Instead, Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani has been acting as an intermediary between Aryan and the Khan family. Pooja was also reported to be present inside the court during the bail hearing of Aryan on October 8 and even turned emotional when the bail was turned down by the court.

6. According to a report, Aryan’s arrest has left Shah Rukh Khan “feeling helpless and broken”. The report quotes a close friend of the superstar saying Shah Rukh is “suffering from grief and anger. He is not sleeping and eating much and is just broken like a helpless father."

7. Apart from Aryan, four other accused in the case - Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sateja, and Mohak Jaiswal - have also filed bail pleas in the special court.

8. Aryan Khan has been charged with offences under Sections 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the NDPS Act about the possession, consumption and purchase of drugs. The defence said Aryan was “falsely implicated" and releasing him on bail would not stop the probe.

9. Several politicians, celebrities and netizens have extended support to Shah Rukh Khan and his family, saying that the tough times will only make Aryan Khan stronger.

10. In a related development, a local court in Mumbai has remanded six accused Okaro Ouzama, Abdul Kadir, Shreyas Nair, Manish Rajgariya, Chinedu Pgwe and Shivraj Ramdas - in the case to judicial custody till October 25.

