1-MIN READ

Mumbai: Duo Trying to Stop 'beef' Truck Attacked in Kurla, 7 Detained

7 people were detained, the police said. (PTI)

he incident took place in Kasaiwada and a case of attempt to murder and rioting has been registered against unidentified persons

Two people trying to intercept a truck allegedly carrying beef were attacked in the early hours of Sunday in Kurla in Mumbai by a mob, a police official said. The incident took place in Kasaiwada and a case of attempt to murder and rioting has been registered against unidentified persons, he added.

“Acting on a tip-off, one Ashish Bareek and his associate, who are part of an NGO that works for animal welfare, arrived at a spot in Kasaiwada to stop a truck allegedly carrying beef. However, a mob that had assembled there attacked them. We have detained seven people," the official said.

first published:January 16, 2022, 18:46 IST