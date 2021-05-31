Mumbai Eases Covid-19 Restrictions from Tomorrow; All You Need to Know

The Brihanmumbai Municipal corporation on Monday eased restrictions in Mumbai as the city recorded 676 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total recoveries in the city stand at 5,570 while there are 22,390 active cases, accoring to latest update. Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday reported 15,077 new COVID-19 cases and 184 deaths.

Under the state’s ‘Break the Chain’ order, all shops selling essential items will be allowed to be open between 7 am and 2 pm from Monday till June 15. While shops selling non-essential items in the city will be allowed to stay open only on weekdays, in such a manner that shops on one side of the road will open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday while shops on the other side on Tuesday and Thursday.

The shopkeepers and customers have been asked to strictly abide by the COVID-19 norms and maintain social distancing and wear masks.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had expressed concern over the heavy vehicular traffic in Mumbai and warned that the lockdown-like curbs will be made stricter if such a situation continues. “I myself cross-checked my speech made last night. I did not say that COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted," Thackeray said. The Maharashtra government has extended the lockdown- like curbs in the state till June 15 and said relaxations will be granted depending on the COVID-19 positivity rate and availability of oxygen beds.

