Mumbai: Elderly Businessman Booked for Repeatedly Raping Niece, Threatening to Kill Her Using His 'links' to Gangsters

Mumbai Police have registered a case against a septuagenarian businessman for allegedly raping his 35-year-old niece multiple times since 2007 and threatening to get her killed using his “connections” with fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and other criminals, an official said on Thursday. In her complaint lodged at Amboli police station, the woman alleged that the 75-year-old accused, who is her uncle, first raped her in a hotel in 2007, he said.

“The complainant said the accused sexually assaulted her multiple times at different locations in suburban Mumbai after that and threatened her not to reveal about it to anyone. He used to threaten that he would get the victim killed saying that underworld don Dawood Ibrahim was his friend, while Haji Mastan, another crime lord, was his relative,” the official said. “The complainant also claimed that the accused borrowed Rs two crore from her at one per cent interest rate, but has not returned the amount to her so far,” he added.

Since the woman resides in Andheri area, she lodged the complaint with Amboli police station. A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 (2) (n) (repeated rape), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), police said. The case has been handed over to the MIDC police station in Andheri for further probe.

