Mumbai Elderly Man Stabs Wife to Death, Wanted to Kill Himself too

An elderly handicapped man allegedly stabbed his 67-year-old wife to death last week in Mumbai’s Chandivali area, said Maharashtra Police on Sunday.

The deceased woman has been identified as Kondabai Trimukhe. The accused husband’s name is Shankar Trimukhe.

According to Mumbai Police, the accused Shankar had lost both his legs in an accident around five years ago and was also not doing well with his health. “He had planned to murder his wife and then kill himself. He was frustrated because of being handicapped and not able to contribute to household income,” said a Mumbai Police officer.

The Mumbai Police officer further said that on Wednesday late night or in the early hours of Thursday, after other members of the family, went to sleep, Shankar dragged himself to his wife and stabbed her multiple times with a knife.

“Kondabai’s postmortem report stated that she was stabbed multiple times in chest, abdomen and waist causing her death,” added the officer.

The officer further said that Shankar, in his confession, told the police that he had first stabbed his wife in the chest, then abdomen and waist multiple times.

“The victim’s cry for help was heard by other family members. Everyone was shocked when they saw Shankar stabbing Kondabai. They overpowered him, snatched the knife and rushed Kondabai to the nearest medical hospital for treatment. The doctors of the hospital declared her dead,” added the Mumbai Police officer.

Mumbai Police have registered an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Shankar for murdering the 67-year-old woman at the Powai police station.

A police officer stationed at the Powai police station told the media that during their probe, they learnt that the accused used to have regular quarrels with his wife on several issues. “Sune, the accused’s daughter-in-law, told the police that the duo used to fight over petty things,” added the officer.

