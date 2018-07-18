English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Mumbai: Elphinstone Station To be Renamed as Prabhadevi
The new name will come to effect from the midnight of July 18, that is from July 19, an official statement from the Western Railway said on Tuesday.
The decision to change the name of Elphinstone station to Prabhadevi was passed in the winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly in 2016. (Image courtesy: Western Railway/Twitter)
Mumbai: The decision to change the name of suburban Elphinstone station on the Western Railway to Prabhadevi will come into effect from midnight, an official statement from the Western Railway said on Tuesday.
The statement said that necessary changes were being made to the station boards, indicators and PA system for the benefit of passengers.
The station code for Prabhadevi will be PBHD, it said.
The decision to change the name of the station to Prabhadevi was passed in the winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly in Nagpur on December 16, 2016.
Also Watch
The statement said that necessary changes were being made to the station boards, indicators and PA system for the benefit of passengers.
The station code for Prabhadevi will be PBHD, it said.
The decision to change the name of the station to Prabhadevi was passed in the winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly in Nagpur on December 16, 2016.
Also Watch
-
Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
-
Monday 16 July , 2018
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
Monday 16 July , 2018 'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra's Mother Responds to Reports of Actress' Wedding With Nick Jonas And She Didn't Deny
- 3000 Runs as Captain @ 83 - Virat Kohli Ticks Off Another Milestone
- Hunger Haunts Jharkhand, But Govt Unable to Digest Bitter Truth of Starvation Deaths
- Arjun Tendulkar Strikes With 12th Ball in Maiden India U-19 Appearance
- Jeff Bezos is The Richest Man in Recent History With a Net Worth of $150 Billion