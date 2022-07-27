Mumbai Emerges as H1N1 Hotspot as Cases at 3-year High, BMC Alerts High-risk Groups

As Mumbai emerged as a new hotspot for Influenza H1N1 (Swine Flu) as cases in the city crossed the tally of past two years, people from high-risk groups have been advised by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to approach doctors if they develop symptoms like breathlessness and chest pain.

The city has reported 66 cases this year, surpassing 64 in 2021 and 44 of 2020, according to a report by Times of India. Out of 66 cases, 62 were reported in this month alone.

From January 1 to July 24, 2022, a total of 1,66,132 people were screened, deputy director of health services (Mumbai circle) Dr Gauri Rathod had said.

Two of the patients from Thane succumbed to the infection last week, she said, adding that these are the first deaths due to the H1N1 virus in the Mumbai circle this year, PTI reported.

Maharashtra confirmed its first H1N1 casualty of 2022 when a nine-year-old girl from Talasari, Palghar died on July 10. Cases have been reported from Mumbai’s neighbouring Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts.

Free Testing for Swine Flu in Thane

Meanwhile, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced free testing to detect swine flu cases. People can go to civic body’s health centres across Thane to avail free testing facility. However, a doctor’s recommendation is needed for testing.

A total of 20 cases of swine flu were detected in Thane city so far this month and 15 patients recovered, while two others died, PTI reported citing the TMC’s release.

The civic body also conducted a survey of houses where swine flu patients were found but did not found any new swine flu case.

Not only Maharashtra, cases of Influenza H1N1 (swine flu) in others parts of the country have raised an alarm for a new threat. Kerala and Uttar Pradesh have also confirmed several Swine Flu cases so far, prompting authorities into action.

What do Doctors Say About Sudden Rise in H1N1 Cases?

Doctors have warned that the official numbers don’t reflect reality due to limited testing.

Dr Sangeeta Ravat, dean of Parel’s KEM Hospital, said they detect five to six positive H1N1 cases every day.

Testing is a constraint as most public hospitals don’t have the facility and test at private centres cost Rs 2000-Rs 2500, Times of India quoted Dr Bela Verma of JJ Hospital as saying.

Dr Sanjay Pujari, a member of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Covid task force, was quoted by Indian Express as saying that the rise in cases in the northern region usually happens during winter, and in the southern part of the country it happens during the monsoon. So high-risk people should get vaccinated against H1N1 at least two-three months prior to the season, Dr Pujari said.

What is Swine Flu or H1N1 influenza?

Swine Flu is a respiratory disease of pigs caused by type A influenza viruses. It affects the respiratory tracts of humans and can be caused by coming close to infected pigs. H1NI virus has the potential to spread from person to person.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the influenza virus spread rapidly across 74 countries after early reports of influenza outbreaks in North America in April 2009. It was declared a pandemic by the WHO in June 2009. Two months later in August, the WHO declared an end to the H1N1 influenza pandemic.

Swine Flu or H1N1 influenza symptoms

Fever, cough, running nose and sore throat, head ache, body ache, fatigue, diarrhea and vomiting are symptoms of flu caused by the H1N1 virus.

Influenza may affect all age groups but health workers and persons with comorbid conditions (such as lung disease, heart disease, liver disease, kidney disease, blood disorders, diabetes) and immuno-compromised persons are at higher risk, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) pointed out.

Prevention from Swine Flu

If you want to keep Swine Flu at bay, wash your hands frequently with soap and water/alcohol-based hand rubs/ antiseptic hand wash. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare says that hand hygiene is the single most important measure to reduce the risk of transmitting infectious organism from one person to other. Clean your hands after using the washroom and public transport and public toilets.

For all individuals with signs and symptoms influenza-like illness, the health ministry recommended that they should cover the nose/mouth with a handkerchief/ tissue paper when coughing or sneezing and perform hand hygiene.

People have been advised to stay at arm’s length away from those showing symptoms of influenza-like illness.

If one has caught the virus, one should quarantine oneself to contain the spread of swine flu. People are also advised to wear face masks while venturing out of their house.

