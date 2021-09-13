Mumbai Facing Blood Shortage, Tata Memorial Centre Appeals to Citizens for Donation

The possibility of an outbreak of the third wave of Covid-19 is creating panic among Mumbaikars. Owing to the significant decrease in the number of blood donors during the lockdown, there is currently a huge shortage of blood in Mumbai. Thus, the Tata Memorial Center (TMC), which is considered a pioneering establishment in cancer treatment, has issued an important appeal to citizens. A couple of days ago, it appeared on Twitter for blood donation. Here is what it said

We are facing a shortage of blood at @TataMemorial Please step up to donate blood - it is perfectly safe, and you'll save lives. Please contact our blood bank on 022-24177000 Extension 4690If you would like us to come to your society for a donation drive, please contact us.— Tata Memorial Centre (@TataMemorial) September 11, 2021

Dr CS Pramesh, Director of TMC, said, “The Centre operates hospitals in Mumbai, Varanasi, Navi Mumbai, Visakhapatnam, Sangrur, Guwahati and Muzaffarpur. People in all these cities can travel to the respective branch and donate blood.” Pramesh further said that the hospital requires about 60 units of blood per day. However, there was a 60% drop in blood donation during the first wave of the Covid-19 outbreak. Right now, there is a 25% shortage.

Before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the blood requirement of Mumbai was 1,000 units per day. However, the number dropped because of fewer surgeries and blood transfusions during the lockdown phase. An unnamed doctor at the BMC Hospital said, “Right now, the number of surgeries and cancer treatments is increasing owing to the ebbing of the second wave. So the demand for blood is also on the rise." Another doctor working at a Mumbai suburb hospital said, “Mumbai has the lowest blood supply in recent times."

Maharashtra’s blood regulatory body has issued an appeal to organisations and housing societies to hold blood donation camps to fight shortage reported the Times of India. Following Pramesh’s appeal, several consultants from the TMC and ordinary citizens had lined up to donate blood, but the full demand is yet to be met.

According to the Free Press Journal, several political parties, corporates and even Ganeshotsav and Janmashtami organisations have been conducting blood donation camps over the last 18 months in Mumbai.

