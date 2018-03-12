Mumbai Farmers' March LIVE: Tear Gas Shells, Additional Forces Outside Assembly as Govt Braces for Face-Off; Devendra Fadnavis May Meet Protesters at Noon

Mar 12, 2018 7:56 am (IST)

This govt can't do anything for you: Raj Thackeray to farmers | Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray came out in support of the farmers who have reached here after undertaking a 'Long March' to Mumbai from Nashik to press their various demands including full loan waiver. "This government is incapable of doing anything," the MNS chief said, addressing thousands of farmers who rested at Somaiya Ground in Sion area after reaching the city this evening. "I have come to greet you. You have come all the way in this heat. Give me the reins of power and I will show what can be done," the MNS chief said. "Don't forget your bleeding feet. These people (the BJP-led Maharashtra government) have shown you dreams, but have not kept their word," Thackeray said. "Don't fall prey to their promises. They value you only during elections. Farmer suicides haven't stopped in this state yet. Tomorrow the government will try to fob you off with some promises. But the government itself is pauper, so what can it offer you?" Thackeray said.