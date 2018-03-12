Mumbai Farmers' March LIVE: Tear Gas Shells, Additional Forces Outside Assembly as Govt Braces for Face-Off; Devendra Fadnavis May Meet Protesters at Noon

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is likely to meet the farmers protesting for farm loan waivers at noon, while the Shiv Sena, a partner in the government, has vowed not to let the Assembly function till the demands are met. Around 15,000 farmers and are camping at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan, gearing up for a massive protest outside the Maharashtra Assembly in a few hours to press for farm loan waivers and implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations among other demands. The farmers, who have banded together under the Left-affiliated All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), reached Mumbai yesterday afternoon after a gruelling 180km journey for six days from Nashik. The farmers were to march to the Assembly today morning, but decided to undertake an overnight march to reach Azad Maidan so as not to inconvenience Class 10 and Class 12 students who are heading to exam centres today.
Stay tuned as Puja Menon brings you LIVE updates:
Mar 12, 2018 9:30 am (IST)
CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury calls the Maharastra farmers protest led by All India Kisha Sabha (AIKS) 'a fight for their right.' He further asked the government that why is there no money to help the farmers? The march has been organised to protest the failures of the state BJP government on the farm front, including issues like farm loan waivers, remunerative prices for produce, non-implementation of the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission as well as the Forest Rights Act.
These protests are about lives and livelihood of farmers, which have a resonance and impact that goes beyond Maharashtra. When ₹ 2.4 lakh crore of corporate bank loans can be written off (April 2014 to September 2017), why is there no money to help the farmers? #KisanLongMarchpic.twitter.com/vHQvIeiN9N
Additional police force is deployed near the Maharashtra Assembly. The Maharashtra farmers morcha-led by All India Kisha Sabha will stage a protest outside the State Assembly today, demanding fair remuneration and loan waiver. Maharashtra chief minister Devandra Fadnavis Maharashtra said his government will talk to the farmers who have undertaken a `Long March' to the city to press their various demands. "We will talk to them and sort out their issues. The Government is positive on their demands. Most of the agitators are tribals, and their main demand is forest land rights," Fadnavis told PTI.
Mar 12, 2018 9:18 am (IST)
br />
"We do not trust the government, we trust our leaders," says Maharashtra Farmer who have now reached Azad Maidan after walking overnight from KJ Somaiyya ground in Sion.
What is the government offering the farmers? 1. Agriculture market fund of 2000 crore | 2. Kharif MSP 1.5* production price | 3. 1400 cr allocation from food processing ministry | 4. 10000 crore for fisheries and animal husbandry 5 500 crore for operation green. (SOURCE: UNION BUDGET 2018)
Mar 12, 2018 9:09 am (IST)
Why are farmers protesting?
1 Land Reforms 2 Irrigation reforms 3 Credit and Insurance 4 Food Security 5 Prevention of farmer suicides...The farmers will stage a protest outside the State Assembly today, demanding fair remuneration and loan waiver. These farmers will seek answer from the government for non-implementation of the demands that were promised by the government, said Ajit Nawale, state general secretary of AIKS. The march has been organised to protest the failures of the state BJP government on the farm front, including issues like farm loan waivers, remunerative prices for produce, non-implementation of the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission as well as the Forest Rights Act, he said. Protesting farmers have demanded a change in the plan to link rivers in Nashik, Thane and Palghar to ensure that tribal lands are not submerged and water from the scheme be made available to these areas as well as other drought-prone districts, organisers said.
Mar 12, 2018 8:47 am (IST)
After walking overnight from KJ Somaiyya ground in Sion, Maharashtra Farmers who have now reached Azad Maidan, are reportedly dehydrated from travelling in the scorching sun for 30 kilometres on Sunday in Mumbai. There is a medical dispensary set up at Azad Maidan. "Farmers were suffering from blood pressure and diarrhea," doctors told CNN-News18.
Mar 12, 2018 8:34 am (IST)
Latest visuals from Maharashtra farmer's protest, who have now reached Azad Maidan after walking overnight from KJ Somaiyya ground in Sion.
The Centre did not respond to demands of unconditional loan waivers and left the state governments to face the farmers' fury.
Mar 12, 2018 8:07 am (IST)
No road closure or diversions due to Farmers' Morcha now, says Amitesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) tells ANI. "Today, Traffic mvmt will be normal like any other day. Tr R no diversions proposed on any road in limits of Mumbai 4 the proposed ‘Long March’. We will be posting updates as and when required. Don’t believe in rumours. Contact @MumbaiPolice & Dial 100 for any such verification," tweets @MumbaiPolice
Mar 12, 2018 8:02 am (IST)
Shiv Sena, a partner in the BJP-led government, says it is not going to let the Assembly function today till the farmers' demands are met. It has already extended support to the march. The farmers, led by Left-affiliated All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), are demanding, among other things, proper implementation of the Maharashtra government's loan waiver scheme. "We will gherao (lay siege to) the Vidhan Bhavan today to demand a complete loan waiver, fair price for farm produce, implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, compensation for hailstorm-affected farmers among other things," Kisan Gujar, president of the state council of AIKS, said. "Today, our number is over 15,000. Over 20,000 farmers from other parts of the state will join today" he said, adding the farmers were also protesting against land acquisition for projects such as high-speed railway and super-highways.
Mar 12, 2018 7:56 am (IST)
This govt can't do anything for you: Raj Thackeray to farmers | Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray came out in support of the farmers who have reached here after undertaking a 'Long March' to Mumbai from Nashik to press their various demands including full loan waiver. "This government is incapable of doing anything," the MNS chief said, addressing thousands of farmers who rested at Somaiya Ground in Sion area after reaching the city this evening. "I have come to greet you. You have come all the way in this heat. Give me the reins of power and I will show what can be done," the MNS chief said. "Don't forget your bleeding feet. These people (the BJP-led Maharashtra government) have shown you dreams, but have not kept their word," Thackeray said. "Don't fall prey to their promises. They value you only during elections. Farmer suicides haven't stopped in this state yet. Tomorrow the government will try to fob you off with some promises. But the government itself is pauper, so what can it offer you?" Thackeray said.
Mar 12, 2018 7:53 am (IST)
Ready for talks: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to agitating farmers | Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis last night said his government will talk to the farmers who have undertaken a `Long March' to the city to press their various demands. He also appealed agitators not to hold up the traffic tomorrow so that students appearing for Std 10th exams in the city are not delayed. Over 35,000 farmers have arrived in Mumbai after a six-day-long march from Nashik and are planning to lay siege to the state legislature complex here tomorrow. "We will talk to them and sort out their issues. The Government is positive on their demands. Most of the agitators are tribals, and their main demand is forest land rights," Fadnavis told PTI. "We have set up a committee of ministers to hold discussions on their demands. I have invited them (farmer leaders) for talks," he said.
Mar 12, 2018 7:50 am (IST)
SSC Students asked to leave early for exam centre | In view of farmers' Long March, Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde has advised SSC students to reach exam centres in the city well in time today. Farmers, who have taken out a `Long March' to Mumbai from Nashik, are planning to lay siege to the Legislative Complex in south Mumbai tomorrow to press their demands including a full loan waiver. Tawde tweeted, "In light of #KisanLongMarch, #SSC students appearing for exams tomorrow are advised to ensure that they reach exam centres well beforehand to avoid delays. The farmers will stage a protest outside the State Assembly on Monday, demanding fair remuneration and loan waiver. These farmers will seek an answer from the government for non-implementation of the demands that were promised by the government, said Ajit Nawale, state general secretary of AIKS.
In light of #KisanLongMarch, #SSC students appearing for exams tomorrow are advised to ensure that they reach exam centres well beforehand to avoid delays. Concerned officials are hereby instructed to ensure safety & well-being of the students, safeguarding their academic future.
No govt can be insensitive to farmers' problems: RSS | Farmers' problems should be understood sensitively and practical solutions found for them, the RSS said on Sunday. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi said there was a need to change the agrarian policy and the government has to ensure that farmers get a proper price for their produce. However, he noted that there were a few obstacles in doing so. Replying to a query on farmers' issues, he said their problems should be understood sensitively and practical solutions found for them. "No government can be insensitive on the questions related to farmers and it has to be sensitive towards farmers and find ways to address their problems. It is their job to think and find a solution, Joshi told reporters at the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) of the RSS, the ruling BJP's ideological mentor.
Mar 12, 2018 7:41 am (IST)
Opposition Congress, NCP, Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and AAP, as well as ruling ally Shiv Sena have extended support to the farmers' march. Patidar leader from Gujarat Nikhil Sawani, who joined the march, said his community supported the protesters. As the march reached suburban Vikhroli, the phalanx of farmers — comprising both men and women — extended for almost three kilometres. Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Deven Bharti said that adequate security arrangements had been made.
Mar 12, 2018 7:39 am (IST)
Senior Shiv Sena leder and cabinet minister Eknath Shinde and Yuva Sena (Shiv Sena's youth wing) chief Aditya Thackeray also greeted the protesters in suburban Vikhroli. Thackeray said the Shiv Sena stood "shoulder to shoulder" with farmers in their struggle. It was wrong to say that farmers were demanding loan waiver, as they are not criminals that they should need a 'waiver', Aditya said, adding "farmers are fighting for 'freedom from debt'." As so many farmers have marched to Mumbai despite the government's grand loan waiver, Sena leaders have demanded to see the list of actual beneficiaries of the scheme, he said.
Mar 12, 2018 7:39 am (IST)
From the government's side, Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, who is also guardian minister for Nashik district, met farmers' leaders in Mulund as the march entered Mumbai, and assured that most of their demands will be met. "The Chief Minister (Devendra Fadnavis) has sent me to meet you. Most of your demands will be met. We will take a delegation to the chief minister," Mahajan said, addressing the protesters. Senior BJP leader and Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar also assured that the chief minister will meet the protestors' delegation, and blamed the "apathetic" approach of past governments for the farmers' woes. "Our government is committed to address all the grievances of farmers, which have accumulated due to the apathetic approach of the last several years... We are very sensitive towards farmers and two ministers (Tribal Development Minister Vishnu Savara and Mahajan) have already been asked to look into their demands," Mungantiwar told PTI. Ajit Nawale of the AIKS, however, dismissed the overture. "The days of living on assurances have passed. Unless the government gives us something concrete, commits itself in writing, we will march towards the Vidhan Bhavan tomorrow," he said.
Mar 12, 2018 7:37 am (IST)
The farmers, led by Left-affiliated All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), are demanding, among other things, proper implementation of the Maharashtra government's loan waiver scheme. "We will gherao (lay siege to) the Vidhan Bhavan today to demand a complete loan waiver, fair price for farm produce, implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, compensation for hailstorm-affected farmers among other things," Kisan Gujar, president of the state council of AIKS, said. "Today, our number is over 15,000. Over 20,000 farmers from other parts of the state will join today" he said, adding the farmers were also protesting against land acquisition for projects such as high-speed railway and super-highways.
Mar 12, 2018 7:25 am (IST)
Around 15,000 farmers and are camping at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan, gearing up for a massive protest outside the Maharashtra Assembly in a few hours to press for farm loan waivers and implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations. The farmers, who have banded together under the Left-affiliated All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), reached Mumbai yesterday afternoon after a grueling 180km journey for six days from Nashik. The farmers were to march to the Assembly today morning, but decided to undertake an overnight march to reach Azad Maidan so as not to inconvenience Class 10 and Class 12 students who would be heading to exam centres today morning. Apart from opposition parties, Shiv Sena, a partner in the ruling BJP-led coalition, too has vocally supported the agitation. The Devendra Fadnavis government has reached out to farmers, promising to meet their demands, but protest leaders have refused to back down on the march to Assembly.