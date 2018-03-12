Mumbai Farmers' Protest LIVE: 95% of Them are Tribals and Technically Not Farmers, Says CM Devendra Fadnavis, To Meet Protesters at 1pm

The solar man of Maharashtra farmers protests, Mathu Udar, who mounted a solar panel on his head and charges farmers' phones free of cost..."I got this panel for my house. But when we decided to come here, I thought that I should get this on my head, so that I can charge the panel and charge farmers' phones." When asked about his family, he said, "I have a wife, two children, and three buffaloes." He has four acres forest land and wants its ownership. (Image: Mihir/Network18)
Event Highlights
Stay tuned as Puja Menon brings you LIVE updates:
CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury will be reaching Mumbai today at 2.20 pm...
Farmers marching into Mumbai. To ensure that the BJP govt does not deceive them again. They should get their rightful due. #KisanLongMarch pic.twitter.com/YKVEDNvZ1g— Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) March 11, 2018
95% of the protestors are tribals, so they are technically not farmers.. I will meet the farmers at 1 pm...The Cabinet Ministers are looking int the demands...We have called farmers delegation at 1pm for a meeting with the committee. The outcome will be positive. Will decide on a timeline to fulfill demands of farmers, says Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in State Assembly.
Nashik's Gangadhar Waghmare is one of the farmers who arrived in Azad Maidan today morning along with 15,000 farmers covering the 180 km journey via foot shared his side of the story: "I cultivate on a forest plot... It is our ancestral plot... We never got the possession for the same. We want possession of our land. It's our right. We have ration card but don’t get ration at all. My father who was also a farmer gets Rs 600 pension..."
Mangesh Mandwe, one of the thousands of protesting farmers sharing his apathy said: "There is no as such hike in pension for my father or grandfather. I have a family of six to feed. I do onion farming and sell it to the wholesalers for Rs 7 per kg but it goes into the market for Rs 20 to Rs 40... I am fighting for fair price for years...Why don’t we have a say on the prices? I won't stop the agitation unless fair prices are fixed."
Meet Pushparaj Bhaudu Gotarne who is part of the ongoing farmers' protestor led by All India Kishan Morcha. Pushparaj is from Borwan in Dhundri in Nashik district. Father of five, including 4 daughters and a son, wants ownership of his forest land. He has been tilling his ancestral 4.5 acres forest land since his childhood. "I am illiterate. I don't know in which year I was born, what is my age. I don't know when I have been tilling my land. I can only tell you, I till it, my father tilled it and his father used to till it too."
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has stated that it will provide 20 mobile toilets at Azad Maidan, which will be increased at night time to 40 toilets. Furthermore, four water tankers will be put in place at the ground. Pay toilets near Azad Maidan and Mantralaya have been instructed to provide free services for two days.
Aam Aadmi Party stands in support of Kisan Long March led by All India Kisan Sabha.
.@AAPMaharashtra stands in support of #KisanLongMarch by thousands of farmers who are marching towards Mumbai with their demands.— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 11, 2018
Maharashtra unit of AAP also urged CM @Dev_Fadnavis to meet all the demands of the farmers. pic.twitter.com/VYfR5pyUaQ
Mumbai ground turns into sea of red as farmers converge for protest | Azad Maidan in south Mumbai turned into a sea of red this morning as thousands of farmers, carrying red flags, converged here after walking around 180 kms under blazing sun over the last six days. The farmers plan to surround the Assembly complex to press for their demands of an unconditional loan waiver, and transfer of forest land to tribal farmers who have been tilling it for years. They reached Azad Maidan early today, after camping at KJ Somaiya Ground in Sion area. The CPI(M)-affiliated All India Kisan Sabha, which is spearheading the protest, said it will consider what the government has to offer. CPI(M) leader Ashok Dhawle said over 50,000 people have joined the protest. More than 30,000 farmers and tribals from across Maharashtra have marched on Mumbai from Nashik. They intend to surround Mantralaya, the state’s seat of power, on Monday, to protest against what they call the government’s breach of promises to them.
PHOTOS | Mumbai Farmers' March: Farmers reach Azad Maidan
Around 15,000 farmers and are camping at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, gearing up for a massive protest outside the Maharashtra Assembly in a few hours to press for farm loan waivers and implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations.
READ | Here's What Drove Maharashtra Farmers to Cover 180 km on Foot in Six Days
The 180-km protest march, christened the 'Long March of Farmers', steered by the Maharashtra unit of the CPM's farmers' wing, the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), is the latest in a string of farmers' protests Maharashtra has seen in a year.
In 2014 Assembly elections, it was a four-cornered contest and the BJP could garner 27.8% votes and 122 seats, while its bête noire and partner in the government Shiv Sena cornered 19.3% votes and 63 seats. The Congress (18% votes and 42 seats) and NCP (17.2 % votes and 41 seats) together won 83 seats. As per the agriculture census, the total number of farmers in Maharashtra is over 1 crore and total number of voters in the state is over 7 crore. The farmers hold the key in turning the tables on the BJP in 2019, provided the Congress and the NCP together steer the farm protest while managing internal contradictions of ideologies and different sections of farmers.
What is farm loan waiver scheme | The Farm Loan Waiver Scheme was announced on June 24, 2017 and it was to benefit 89 lakh farmers across the state with burden on the state exchequer to the extent of Rs 34,000 crore. However, seven months after the announcement of the scheme, only 31 lakh farmers have been the beneficiaries and loans worth Rs 12,262 crores have been waived. The banks had to furnish the data of farmers in 66 columns in the software provided by the government and hence glitches happened. Later, the government changed the methodology, but that did not work either. In December, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis admitted that his government made some mistakes in the implementation of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Shetkari Sanman Yojana (Farm Loan Waiver Scheme).
In 2019, agriculture distress could be the nemesis of the BJP government at the Centre and in several other states, including Maharashtra. Firstly, the Narendra Modi government did a complete volte-face on the MS Swaminathan Commission recommendations. Secondly, it failed to ensure that farmers get Minimum Support Price (MSP) for pulses and oilseeds. And thirdly, it did not respond to farmers’ demand of complete and unconditional loan waiver. The Centre asked the state governments (both BJP and non-BJP alike) to face the music.
Students & research scholars of IIT Bombay greeting the farmers participating in Kisan Long Morcha. Farmers of All Indian Kisan Sabha (AIKS) march from Nashik to Mumbai demanding a loan waiver, in Mumbai on Sunday.
Students & research scholars of IIT Bombay greeting the farmers participating in #KisanLongMarch pic.twitter.com/yjB5X6CDVa— AIKS (@KisanSabha) March 11, 2018
The main demands of the ongoing struggle includes comprehensive loan waiver, strict implementation of Forest Rights Act within stipulated time frame, implementation of MS Swaminathan Commission recommendations including minimum support price to all crops at 50% above cost of production , stop forced acquisition of agriculture land in the name of mega infrastructure projects to aid real estate business, ensure monthly pension to peasants and agriculture workers and minimum wage and strict implementation of MNREGA. The All India Office bearers of AIKS including president Ashok Dhawale, Vice President, Amra Ram, joint Secretaries Vijoo Krishnan, Jithendra Choudhury MP and KK Ragesh MP and senior columnist P Sainath will join the struggle in front of Manthralaya at Mumbai on 12th March.
Central Kisan Committee of All India Kisan Sabha has extended full solidarity with pride to the ongoing historic long march of peasants under the banner of its Maharashtra unit. The Long March will turn into an indefinite Sit-in Dharna in front of the Manthralaya since 12th March, 2018 and will continue till all the demands are met with. The Long March started from Nazik on 6th March with around 30,000 peasants and by 10th March, the number swelled to above 50,000. Above one lakh farmers from all over the state is expected to join the indefinite Sit- in struggle. The Long March has created an atmosphere of determination and confidence among the peasantry all over the country. The CKC greets and salute thousands of the peasants, agriculture workers and adivasis participating in the Long March.
CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury calls the Maharastra farmers protest led by All India Kisha Sabha (AIKS) 'a fight for their right.' He further asked the government that why is there no money to help the farmers? The march has been organised to protest the failures of the state BJP government on the farm front, including issues like farm loan waivers, remunerative prices for produce, non-implementation of the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission as well as the Forest Rights Act.
A fight for their Rights. 180 kms, 6 days and a sea of farmers. #Mumbai #KisanLongMarch. https://t.co/yVyUIhWoPV— Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) March 12, 2018
These protests are about lives and livelihood of farmers, which have a resonance and impact that goes beyond Maharashtra. When ₹ 2.4 lakh crore of corporate bank loans can be written off (April 2014 to September 2017), why is there no money to help the farmers? #KisanLongMarch pic.twitter.com/vHQvIeiN9N— Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) March 12, 2018
Additional police force is deployed near the Maharashtra Assembly....Tear gas shells have been kept ready... The Maharashtra farmers morcha-led by All India Kisha Sabha will stage a protest outside the State Assembly today, demanding fair remuneration and loan waiver. Maharashtra chief minister Devandra Fadnavis Maharashtra said his government will talk to the farmers who have undertaken a `Long March' to the city to press their various demands. "We will talk to them and sort out their issues. The Government is positive on their demands. Most of the agitators are tribals, and their main demand is forest land rights," Fadnavis told PTI.
#ProtectOurFarmers - We do not trust the government, we trust our leaders: Maharashtra Farmer. | @vinivdvc pic.twitter.com/kWiV3X6VD8— News18 (@CNNnews18) March 12, 2018
Why are farmers protesting?
1 Land Reforms 2 Irrigation reforms 3 Credit and Insurance 4 Food Security 5 Prevention of farmer suicides...The farmers will stage a protest outside the State Assembly today, demanding fair remuneration and loan waiver. These farmers will seek answer from the government for non-implementation of the demands that were promised by the government, said Ajit Nawale, state general secretary of AIKS. The march has been organised to protest the failures of the state BJP government on the farm front, including issues like farm loan waivers, remunerative prices for produce, non-implementation of the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission as well as the Forest Rights Act, he said. Protesting farmers have demanded a change in the plan to link rivers in Nashik, Thane and Palghar to ensure that tribal lands are not submerged and water from the scheme be made available to these areas as well as other drought-prone districts, organisers said.
After walking overnight from KJ Somaiyya ground in Sion, Maharashtra Farmers who have now reached Azad Maidan, are reportedly dehydrated from travelling in the scorching sun for 30 kilometres on Sunday in Mumbai. There is a medical dispensary set up at Azad Maidan. "Farmers were suffering from blood pressure and diarrhea," doctors told CNN-News18.
Latest visuals from Maharashtra farmer's protest, who have now reached Azad Maidan after walking overnight from KJ Somaiyya ground in Sion.
#ProtectOurFarmers - Latest visuals of All India Kisan Sabha protest which has reached Mumbai's Azad Maidan. The protest will proceed to state assembly later in the day. | ANI pic.twitter.com/PKK3XORTuH— News18 (@CNNnews18) March 12, 2018
The Centre did not respond to demands of unconditional loan waivers and left the state governments to face the farmers' fury.
No road closure or diversions due to Farmers' Morcha now, says Amitesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) tells ANI. "Today, Traffic mvmt will be normal like any other day. Tr R no diversions proposed on any road in limits of Mumbai 4 the proposed ‘Long March’. We will be posting updates as and when required. Don’t believe in rumours. Contact @MumbaiPolice & Dial 100 for any such verification," tweets @MumbaiPolice
Shiv Sena, a partner in the BJP-led government, says it is not going to let the Assembly function today till the farmers' demands are met. It has already extended support to the march. The farmers, led by Left-affiliated All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), are demanding, among other things, proper implementation of the Maharashtra government's loan waiver scheme. "We will gherao (lay siege to) the Vidhan Bhavan today to demand a complete loan waiver, fair price for farm produce, implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, compensation for hailstorm-affected farmers among other things," Kisan Gujar, president of the state council of AIKS, said. "Today, our number is over 15,000. Over 20,000 farmers from other parts of the state will join today" he said, adding the farmers were also protesting against land acquisition for projects such as high-speed railway and super-highways.
-
