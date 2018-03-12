Mumbai Farmers' Protest LIVE: 95% of Them are Tribals and Technically Not Farmers, Says CM Devendra Fadnavis, To Meet Protesters at 1pm

Mar 12, 2018 10:10 am (IST)

Mumbai ground turns into sea of red as farmers converge for protest | Azad Maidan in south Mumbai turned into a sea of red this morning as thousands of farmers, carrying red flags, converged here after walking around 180 kms under blazing sun over the last six days. The farmers plan to surround the Assembly complex to press for their demands of an unconditional loan waiver, and transfer of forest land to tribal farmers who have been tilling it for years. They reached Azad Maidan early today, after camping at KJ Somaiya Ground in Sion area. The CPI(M)-affiliated All India Kisan Sabha, which is spearheading the protest, said it will consider what the government has to offer. CPI(M) leader Ashok Dhawle said over 50,000 people have joined the protest. More than 30,000 farmers and tribals from across Maharashtra have marched on Mumbai from Nashik. They intend to surround Mantralaya, the state’s seat of power, on Monday, to protest against what they call the government’s breach of promises to them.