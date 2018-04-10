English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mumbai Fashion Designer Arrested for ‘Sexually Assaulting’ His 2 Teenage Daughters
The alleged crime came to light when the elder of the two sisters, who is 17 years old, told her mother about the ordeal last week.
Representative image (News18 Creatives)
Mumbai: A 42-year-old fashion designer was arrested in suburban Vakola for allegedly sexually assaulting his two daughters, police said on Tuesday.
The alleged crime came to light when the elder of the two sisters, who is 17 years old, told her mother about the ordeal last week, said a police official. The younger sister is 13 years old, he said.
When the woman confronted her husband about it, he abused her, after which she took both the girls to the Vakola police station and lodged a complaint, said senior inspector Kailashchand Avhad.
Police registered a case of sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) against the man.
The elder girl, who is a class XI student, told police that her father had sexually assaulted her many times in the last two years, the officer said.
He allegedly threatened to stop paying for her education and even throw her out of the house if she complained.
In November last year, the accused tried to sexually assault her younger sister too, she told police. The accused was arrested on April 8 and a special court for the POCSO Act sent him in police custody till April 12, Avhad said, adding that that probe is underway.
Also Watch
The alleged crime came to light when the elder of the two sisters, who is 17 years old, told her mother about the ordeal last week, said a police official. The younger sister is 13 years old, he said.
When the woman confronted her husband about it, he abused her, after which she took both the girls to the Vakola police station and lodged a complaint, said senior inspector Kailashchand Avhad.
Police registered a case of sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) against the man.
The elder girl, who is a class XI student, told police that her father had sexually assaulted her many times in the last two years, the officer said.
He allegedly threatened to stop paying for her education and even throw her out of the house if she complained.
In November last year, the accused tried to sexually assault her younger sister too, she told police. The accused was arrested on April 8 and a special court for the POCSO Act sent him in police custody till April 12, Avhad said, adding that that probe is underway.
Also Watch
-
Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
Friday 06 April , 2018 Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|11
|4
|6
|21
|1
|Australia
|50
|38
|42
|130
|2
|England
|24
|29
|21
|74
|4
|New Zealand
|9
|10
|7
|26
|5
|South Africa
|9
|6
|6
|21
|6
|Canada
|8
|21
|15
|44
|7
|Wales
|7
|8
|7
|22
|8
|Scotland
|6
|10
|12
|28
|9
|Nigeria
|4
|4
|0
|8
|10
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|11
|Jamaica
|2
|4
|3
|9
|12
|Malaysia
|2
|2
|3
|7
|13
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|15
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|16
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|17
|Botswana
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|21
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Kenya
|0
|2
|2
|4
|24
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|25
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|25
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|25
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|28
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|29
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|36
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Facebook Launches Bounty Program For Reports of Data Misuse by App Developers
- Top 5 Most Fuel Efficient Petrol Cars in India – Maruti Suzuki Alto, Renault Kwid and More
- Nokia 6 (2018) Review: An Attractive Android One Smartphone Proposition
- Can You Solve This Maths Puzzle That Sonam Kapoor Could Not?
- England All-rounder David Willey Replaces Kedar Jadhav