Mumbai: Father-Son Duo Arrested for Raping Daughter 'Multiple Times', Girl Narrates Ordeal to School Teacher

In a horrific incident, a father was arrested by Mumbai Police along with his son for raping his daughter. According to the Mumbai Police, the duo raped and molested the school-going girl on multiple occasions over the last few months.

The police said that the victim narrated the incident to her school teacher, who informed the police. Her statement has been recorded. The accused were produced before a court on Wednesday, and have been sent to police custody till January 22.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.