CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#INDvsSA#Movies#Omicron#AssemblyElections#BiggBoss15#PKL
Home » News » India » Mumbai: Father-Son Duo Arrested for Raping Daughter 'Multiple Times', Girl Narrates Ordeal to School Teacher
1-MIN READ

Mumbai: Father-Son Duo Arrested for Raping Daughter 'Multiple Times', Girl Narrates Ordeal to School Teacher

The police said that the victim narrated the incident to her school teacher, who then informed the police. (Representational photo/Reuters)

The police said that the victim narrated the incident to her school teacher, who then informed the police. (Representational photo/Reuters)

According to the Mumbai Police, the duo raped and molested the school-going girl on multiple occasions over the last few months.

News Desk

In a horrific incident, a father was arrested by Mumbai Police along with his son for raping his daughter. According to the Mumbai Police, the duo raped and molested the school-going girl on multiple occasions over the last few months.

The police said that the victim narrated the incident to her school teacher, who informed the police. Her statement has been recorded. The accused were produced before a court on Wednesday, and have been sent to police custody till January 22.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Tags
first published:January 19, 2022, 13:17 IST