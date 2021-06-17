Mumbai Film Crew, Housing Society Allege Vaccine Scam by Racket Disguising as Nanavati Hospital Staff

In an alarming incident, a film production company in Mumbai’s Andheri has informed the police that the crew was administered with fake Covid 19 vaccines by people who pretended to be staff of the Nanavati Max Superspeciality Hospital, Ville Parle.

The incident came to light after the accused approached a housing society where the residents were duped with fake vaccines. The hospital has already approached the Mumbai Police and is in the process of registering an FIR.

Clearing the air, the Nanavati Hospital has issued a statement, saying, “It was recently brought to our notice that residents of a Kandivali-based housing society were issued COVID-19 vaccination certificates in the name of Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital. We wish to clarify that we have not conducted any vaccination camp at the said residential complex. We have informed authorities concerned and are lodging a formal complaint regarding the same"

According to sources, the incident took place on May 29. No FIR has been filed yet. The accused have reportedly been committing the crime in the disguise of officials of Nanavati Hospital.

Guardian Minister of Mumbai, Aslam Sheikh, has ordered the BMC to launch an enquiry into the incident. He has asked the BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, IAS, to look into the matter and submit a report in 15 days

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here