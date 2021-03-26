2 Killed in Mumbai's Covid-19 Centre Fire, Hospital Clarifies After Mayor's Surprise Over Facility in Mall

Two people were killed after a massive fire broke out at a coronavirus hospital in Maharashtra’s Bhandup on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Over 70 patients of Sunrise hospital, including those affected with Covid-19, have been shifted to another medical centre.

“Cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. I’ve seen a hospital in a mall for the first time. Action will be taken,” said Mumbai Mayor. Rescue operation is underway.

“There was a fire in first floor of Dreams Mall, Bhandup and the smoke reached up to the hospital located at the top floor. All fire alarms began beeping and hence all patients were safely evacuated,” Sunrise Hospital said in a statement.

Clarifying on opening a hospital in a mall, the statement read, “This hospital was started in exceptional circumstances of coronavirus pandemic last year and has helped in saving many patients from Covid deaths.It is functioning with all due compliances like fire licence, nursing home licence etc. The hospital staff did a fantastic job in safely evacuating patients on whee chairs and beds to the refuge areas and by following the fire drills.”