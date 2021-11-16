CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Mumbai Fire: Blaze Engulfs Samsung Service Centre in Kanjurmarg, 11 Fire Tenders Rushed, Rescue Op On
1-MIN READ

Mumbai Fire: Blaze Engulfs Samsung Service Centre in Kanjurmarg, 11 Fire Tenders Rushed, Rescue Op On

Fire breaks out at Samsung Service Centre in Kanjurmarg East, Mumbai. (ANI)

Fire breaks out at Samsung Service Centre in Kanjurmarg East, Mumbai. (ANI)

Seven fire engines and four water tankers rushed to the spot and officials stated that no casualties were reported.

A fire broke out at the tech giant-Samsung’s service centre in Mumbai’s Kanjurmarg East area late Monday night. Seven fire engines and four water tankers rushed to the spot and officials stated that no casualties were reported.

“We received info around 9 pm that a fire broke out at Samsung service centre in Kanjurmarg East, Mumbai due to a short circuit. 10-12 fire tenders are present here and local people have been shifted. Rescue operations are underway,” Prashant Kadam, DCP told ANI.

(More details to follow)

first published:November 16, 2021, 07:21 IST