Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out in Several Hutments in Suburban Malad; Minor Boy Killed
Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out in Several Hutments in Suburban Malad; Minor Boy Killed

Last Updated: February 13, 2023, 15:14 IST

Mumbai, India

Eight fire engines, four jumbo tankers, ambulance and other assistance were rushed to the spot (Representative Image: Reuters)

A 12-year-old boy was killed after a major fire broke out in several hutments in Kurar village of Malad area in Mumbai on Monday, a fire official said.

The blaze erupted at around 11.15 am and was “confined to 50 to 100 hutments," the official said.

It was a ‘level-two’ (major) fire, he said.

After the incident, a boy was rushed to Shatabdi hospital where he was declared brought dead, the official said.

Eight fire engines, four jumbo tankers, ambulance and other assistance were rushed to the spot, he said.

Two hose lines were also in operation and the blaze was brought under control, the official said, adding that cooling operation was on.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:February 13, 2023, 15:14 IST
last updated:February 13, 2023, 15:14 IST
