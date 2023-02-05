CHANGE LANGUAGE
Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out in Under-construction Building on Hospital Campus; No Report of Injuries

PTI

Last Updated: February 05, 2023, 00:01 IST

Mumbai, India

The cause of the fire is being ascertained. (Rep image: Shutterstock)

A fire broke out in an under-construction eight-storey building on the campus of Somaiya Hospital in Mumbai's Sion area on Saturday, though there was no report of anyone getting injured, officials said.

The blaze broke out at around 7pm on the third floor of the structure, which is located near the arterial Eastern Express Highway, they added.

"At least four fire engines and other fire brigade vehicles are engaged in the dousing operation. The fire is confined to one room on the third floor. There is no report of injuries. The cause of the fire is being ascertained," an official informed.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:February 05, 2023, 00:01 IST
last updated:February 05, 2023, 00:01 IST
