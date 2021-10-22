CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Mumbai Fire: Blaze Engulfs Avighna Park Tower; Man Dies After Falling From 19th Floor
1-MIN READ

Mumbai Fire: Blaze Engulfs Avighna Park Tower; Man Dies After Falling From 19th Floor

A fire on the 19th floor of Avighna Park Tower in Mumbai, on Friday. (Image: News18/Video grab)

In a video of the incident, the man was seen hanging from a balcony on the 19th floor of the highrise in South Mumbai, from where the fire was reported.

A 30-year-old man died after he fell from the 19th floor of a highrise in South Mumbai, which caught fire on Friday. In a video of the incident, the man is seen hanging from the balcony of a house on the 19th floor from where the fire was reported. He is also seen falling to the ground.

The deceased has been identified as Arun Tiwari, who was declared brought dead, according to Dr Parvin Bangar, deputy dean of KEM Hospital.

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the incident was reported from Avighna Park Tower, Currey Road, around 11:50 am. The fire brigade said the incident has been declared a Level-4 fire. A level 4 fire is categorised in the “very high" danger category.

Firefighters rushed inside the building even as black plumes of smoke were billowing from the building. Fire brigade officials said many people were rescued to safety.

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar also arrived at the spot and met fire brigade and police officials to take stock of the situation.

This is a developing story, further details are awaited.

first published:October 22, 2021, 12:48 IST