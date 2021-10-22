Mumbai Fire: Blaze Engulfs Avighna Park Tower; Man Dies After Falling From 19th Floor

A 30-year-old man died after he fell from the 19th floor of a highrise in South Mumbai, which caught fire on Friday. In a video of the incident, the man is seen hanging from the balcony of a house on the 19th floor from where the fire was reported. He is also seen falling to the ground.

The deceased has been identified as Arun Tiwari, who was declared brought dead, according to Dr Parvin Bangar, deputy dean of KEM Hospital.

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the incident was reported from Avighna Park Tower, Currey Road, around 11:50 am. The fire brigade said the incident has been declared a Level-4 fire. A level 4 fire is categorised in the “very high" danger category.

Firefighters rushed inside the building even as black plumes of smoke were billowing from the building. Fire brigade officials said many people were rescued to safety.

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar also arrived at the spot and met fire brigade and police officials to take stock of the situation.

This is a developing story, further details are awaited.

