Mumbai: A massive fire broke out at GST Bhavan in Mumbai's Mazgaon area on Monday, prompting deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar to rush to the spot.

An official said that it was a level-III blaze. Fire tenders are at the spot dousing the fire, the official said, adding that no casualties have been reported yet.

(details awaited)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.