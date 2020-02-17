English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Breaks Out at GST Bhavan in Mazgaon, Dy CM Ajit Pawar at Spot
An official said that it was a level-III blaze. Fire tenders are at the spot dousing the fire, the official said adding that no casualties have been reported yet.
A level III fire has broken out in GST Bhavan in Mazgaon area.
Mumbai: A massive fire broke out at GST Bhavan in Mumbai's Mazgaon area on Monday, prompting deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar to rush to the spot.
An official said that it was a level-III blaze. Fire tenders are at the spot dousing the fire, the official said, adding that no casualties have been reported yet.
(details awaited)
