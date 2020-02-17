Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Breaks Out at GST Bhavan in Mazgaon, Dy CM Ajit Pawar at Spot

An official said that it was a level-III blaze. Fire tenders are at the spot dousing the fire, the official said adding that no casualties have been reported yet.

News18.com

Updated:February 17, 2020, 1:53 PM IST
A level III fire has broken out in GST Bhavan in Mazgaon area.

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out at GST Bhavan in Mumbai's Mazgaon area on Monday, prompting deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar to rush to the spot.

An official said that it was a level-III blaze. Fire tenders are at the spot dousing the fire, the official said, adding that no casualties have been reported yet.

(details awaited)

