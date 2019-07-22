Nearly 100 Trapped at MTNL Building in Mumbai's Bandra After Massive Fire, Rescue Operation Underway
According to local reports, approximately 100 people are said to be on the terrace of the building. A level-four fire spread around 3:15 pm.
Fire broke out at MTNL office in Mumbai's Bandra
Mumbai: A massive fire broke out at MTNL Building in Mumbai's Bandra on Monday, prompting fire department to immediately press 14 fire tenders into service.
An official said that fire fighting operations are underway and many are trapped inside the smoke-filled nine-storey building at S V Road in suburban Bandra. The blaze is said to be confined to the third and fourth floors.
A man trapped on the fifth floor of the building (News18)
According to local reports, approximately 100 people are said to be on the terrace of the building where a level-four fire spread around 3:15 pm.
Mumbai: People trapped in MTNL (Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited) building in Bandra, are being evacuated. A level 4 fire has broken in the building, 14 fire tenders are present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/v5M3lfRWVd— ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2019
A day ago, a person died and another was injured while 13 others had to be rescued when a fire broke out in Colaba's Churchill Chambers.
The deceased had gone to the innermost room of an apartment to protect himself from the fire. One of his neighbours inhaled a lot of smoke and had to be moved to an Intensive Care Unit. The Fire Brigade rescued 13 others using ladders and other methods.
Also Watch
-
Sheila Dikshit, Former Delhi Chief Minister, Passes Away At 81
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Sheila Dikshit Demise: A Timeline Of Her Successful Political Career
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
How NASA Astronauts Were Treated to Hero's Welcome on Return to Earth
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Caught On Camera: Woman Throws Newborn Baby Girl In Drain, Dogs Rescue Her
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Priyanka Gandhi Stopped On Way To Meet Families Of Firing Victims In UP's Sonbhadra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty Spotted Together By the Beach, Get Clicked with Fans
- Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3: Complete List of Participants in Nagarjuna's Show
- Jio Effect: Vodafone Introduces Rs 205 and Rs 225 Prepaid Recharge Plans - Here Are The Details
- Xiaomi Redmi K20 vs Realme X: Battle for the Value Champion Heats up
- Xiaomi Redmi K20, K20 Pro go on Sale Today: Price, Launch Offers and More