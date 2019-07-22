Nearly 100 Trapped at MTNL Building in Mumbai's Bandra After Massive Fire, Rescue Operation Underway

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out at MTNL Building in Mumbai's Bandra on Monday, prompting fire department to immediately press 14 fire tenders into service.

An official said that fire fighting operations are underway and many are trapped inside the smoke-filled nine-storey building at S V Road in suburban Bandra. The blaze is said to be confined to the third and fourth floors.

A man trapped on the fifth floor of the building (News18)

According to local reports, approximately 100 people are said to be on the terrace of the building where a level-four fire spread around 3:15 pm.

Mumbai: People trapped in MTNL (Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited) building in Bandra, are being evacuated. A level 4 fire has broken in the building, 14 fire tenders are present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/v5M3lfRWVd — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2019

A day ago, a person died and another was injured while 13 others had to be rescued when a fire broke out in Colaba's Churchill Chambers.

The deceased had gone to the innermost room of an apartment to protect himself from the fire. One of his neighbours inhaled a lot of smoke and had to be moved to an Intensive Care Unit. The Fire Brigade rescued 13 others using ladders and other methods.