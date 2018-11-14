English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Men Charred to Death as Fire Breaks Out at High-rise in Mumbai's Andheri
An official of the Disaster Management Cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said that three persons were rescued from the high-rise on Veera Desai road in suburban Andheri.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Mumbai: Two people were charred to death in fire that broke out late Tuesday evening at a residential building in Andheri (West).
The deceased — both male — were taken to the civic-run Dr RN Cooper Hospital.
The blaze started at 8.21 pm on the fifth and sixth floor of the 21-storey building, officials said. As a precaution, people living on the fourth and seventh floors were evacuated.
Five fire engines and four jumbo water tankers have been pressed into service and the fire is now under control, he added. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.
| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
