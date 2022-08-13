Mumbai Firing Incident: Motorcycle of Similar Make Seized, Those Involved Identified, Say Cops

The persons allegedly involved in the firing incident in Bandra in Mumbai's western area a few days ago have been identified and the motorcycle that may have been used in the crime has been seized, a police official said on Saturday. On Thursday night, three persons on a motorcycle had fired in the air near a shopping mall, though no one was injured, he said.

"The motorcycle was found abandoned near Bandra railway station and was seized by the local traffic police as it was lying in a no-parking area. A probe into the details of the vehicle showed it may have been used in the firing incident," he said. "We have found that the persons involved in the incident are from Santacruz and Bandra East's Nirmal Nagar locality. Efforts are on to nab them. A few people have been questioned," he added.

A hawker named Imran Qureshi who operated near the Gazebo mall on Linking Road had in May complained against three persons in connection with a shop dispute, and it may be the same trio that fired in the air on Thursday, the official informed. "No arrest has been made in the case. CCTV footage of the area is being checked. Khar police and Crime Branch are conducting parallel investigations," the official said.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here