Mumbai Fishermen Strike 'Ghol', Sell a Fish for Rs 5.5 Lakh
Ghol, or Protonibea diacanthus, commonly known as the blackspotted croaker, is a species of fish native to the Indo-Pacific region. This fish an exotic specimen, considered to be one of the finest and most expensive variety of the marine fish.
Lasting 20 minutes, the auction ended with an exporter quoting the price of 5.5 lakh
The daily routine of catching fish in the Arabian Sea turned out to be an extremely bountiful expedition for two fishermen on Sunday in Maharashtra's Palaghar who struck gold when they caught the finest high-grade Ghol fish.
According to a Times of India report, the exquisite fish that weighed 30 kg, fetched by Mahesh Meher and his brother Bharat was sold for Rs 5.5 lakh the next day in an auction that barely lasted 20 minutes.
The brothers caught the ghol while returning with their regular catch of pomfret. This exciting turn of events soon became the buzz of the district, and by the time the fishermen reached the coast, a bunch of traders had already assembled in anticipation of an auction.
Ghol, or Protonibea diacanthus, commonly known as the blackspotted croaker, is a species of fish native to the Indo-Pacific region. An exotic specimen, it is considered to be one of the finest and most expensive variety of the marine fish.
The heart of the fish, is known as the 'Sea Gold', which is said to have medicinal properties and is an important ingredient in making a variety of medicines.
Ghol reportedly sells in the market for nearly Rs 450-600 per kilogram.
