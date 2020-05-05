Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Mumbai Flat Gutted in Fire; Two Women Rescued

A fire broke out at an apartment located in an eleven-storey building on Nepeansea Road in south Mumbai early Tuesday morning, a fire official said. There was no casualty in the mishap, he said, adding that two women got trapped on upper floors of the building and were later rescued by the fire brigade.

PTI

Updated:May 5, 2020, 2:20 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mumbai Flat Gutted in Fire; Two Women Rescued
Twitter/ ANI

A fire broke out at an apartment located in an eleven-storey building on Nepeansea Road in south Mumbai early Tuesday morning, a fire official said. There was no casualty in the mishap, he said, adding that two women got trapped on upper floors of the building and were later rescued by the fire brigade.

The blaze erupted at around 4.40 am in the flat located on the sixth floor of Atlas building, and gutted its two bedrooms, electric wiring and installations, wooden beds, bedding, furniture and clothing, the official said.

"Two women trapped on upper floors were rescued. No one is reported injured in the blaze," he said. It was a level-2 fire, he said, adding that more than

eight fire engines were rushed to the spot and the flames was doused after about four hours. Cooling operation was underway at the site, he said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he added.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    32,138

    +2,453*  

  • Total Confirmed

    46,433

    +3,597*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    12,727

    +965*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,568

    +179*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 05 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,164,603

    +16,758*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,584,174

    +54,766*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,167,991

    +34,453*  

  • Total DEATHS

    251,580

    +3,555*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres