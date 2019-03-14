Mumbai Foot Overbridge Was Being Repaired for Minor Defect, Was Not Considered Risky: BJP Minister

The footover bridge outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus was under repair when it came crashing down on Thursday evening.This was stated by Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Vinod Tawde, who claimed that the bridge only had “minor defects” and it was not considered “risky”. He said it will be probed why the bridge was not closed for repairs despite repairs being undertaken.The bridge collapse, third in less than 198 months in the city, has led to the death of at least five people. Over 30 people are also injured in the accident.The bridge connected the bustling CST railway station with the Azad Maidan Police Station and the accident took place during peak hours.Congress leader Murli Milind Deora blamed the BJP and Shiv Sena for the collapse, as the bride was under the BMC. He said that the bridge had passed a safety audit conducted six months ago, and demanded that the auditors who cleared it be booked for murder.BJP MLA Raj Purohit also said that action should be taken against the engineer who gave certificate to this bridge in auditing. “He should be arrested. He should be punished,” he said.The audit was ordered after another foot overbridge had collapsed last year in Andheri. As many as 445 such bridges had to be assessed in a safety audit after last July's Andheri bridge collapse.The 40-year-old bridge at the Andheri station had crumpled after heavy rain. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had then said the Andheri bridge, built in 1971, had a "design flaw".Nine months before that, in 2017, 23 people were killed in a stampede when the Elphinstone Bridge had collapsed.Reactions poured in on social media right after the collapse, with some demanding accountability from the concerned authorities, while others condoling the death of the victims and praying for the safety of those injured.