Mumbai Foot Overbridge Collapse LIVE: At Least 5 Dead, 36 Injured in Accident Near CST Railway Station

Rescue work in progress after a foot overbridge near CSMT station collapsed in south Mumbai on Thursday.



Senior police officials, the fire brigade and a team of the National Disaster Response Force have rushed to the site of the accident. The pedestrian bridge connects the railway station to the Azad Maidan police station and the Times of India building in south Mumbai. Traffic on the stretch has been affected and commuters have been advised to use alternative routes, police said.



The incident took place around 7.30 pm when a major portion of the bridge caved in, the official said. Some motorists who were passing beneath the bridge when it came down, were among those injured, he added. "Fire brigade personnel reached the spot immediately and rescue work is in full swing. We have appealed the motorists to avoid the D N road to JJ flyover section," he said.



