Mumbai Foot Overbridge Collapse LIVE: At Least 5 Dead, 36 Injured in Accident Near CST Railway Station

Mumbai Bridge Collapse LIVE: At least five people, including two women, have been killed and 36 are injured AS a major portion of a foot overbridge near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station in Mumbai collapsed on Thursday evening.
All the injured have been rushed to nearby hospitals, a disaster management cell official said. An eyewitness said when the bridge collapsed, there was a red light at the nearby signal, and that is why the death toll was not more. Another eyewitness said the overbridge was being used despite repairs being carried out this morning.
Mar 14, 2019 9:52 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets on the Mumbai footover bridge collapse.
Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to the foot overbridge accident in Mumbai. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Wishing that the injured recover at the earliest. The Maharashtra Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected.
The number of injured has risen to 36 including two with critical injuries after a major portion of a foot over bridge near a train station in south Mumbai collapsed. The 5 dead in the incident have been identified as Apoorva Prabhu (35), Ranjana Tambe (40), Zahid Shiraj Khan (32), Bhakti Shinde (40)
and Tapendra Singh (35). The incident took place around 7.30 pm when a major portion of the bridge caved in.
Mar 14, 2019 9:47 pm (IST)
Rescue operation underway. A team of NDRF and dog squad also present at the spot.
Mumbai: A team of NDRF and dog squad also present at the spot where portion of a foot over bridge near CSMT railways station collapsed earlier this evening. 5 people have died, 36 injured. Toll is likely to rise. pic.twitter.com/KxR4uxQ7BC
TRAFFIC ADVISORY | In view of the collapse of the Times of India FOB, traffic is being closed on both bounds between CST junction and JJ Flyover till further orders. Commuters are advised to use the Mahapalika Marg from CST to Metro Junction and ahead towards Princess Street Flyover/ Crawford Market/ Chakala and Mohammed Ali Road. Commuters coming from JJ Flyover may take a right turn towards Crawford Market/ Metro Junction/ CST and ahead or take a left turn at Nesbit junction and move further to PD mellow road/Avatar Singh Bedi Chowk to CST/ lion Gate, Regal junction and further.
Congress leader Murli Milind Deora said the bridge had passed a safety audit conducted six months ago, and demanded that the auditors who cleared it be booked for murder.
Mar 14, 2019 9:39 pm (IST)
BMC demolishing the footover bridge after the incident. The bridge near the BMC headquarters was in use even after it was damaged. Both Railways and BMC are to be held accountable, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam said. BMC helpline number: 9833806409
Mar 14, 2019 9:32 pm (IST)
Congress tweeted on Mumbai footover bridge collapse.
We are deeply saddened by the news of the #MumbaiBridgeCollapse, our thoughts & prayers are with the families of those who lost their lives & we wish the injured a speedy recovery. We urge all Congress workers to help in any way they can.
Raj Purohit, BJP MLA on portion of foot over bridge near CSMT Railway station collapse: It's unfortunate, it shouldn't have happened. Action should be taken against the engineer who gave certificate to this bridge in auditing, he should be arrested. He should be punished, ANI reported Purohit as saying.
Mar 14, 2019 9:26 pm (IST)
Death toll rises to five in the bridge collapse. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Vinod Tawde says, "The state will provide for the treatment of the injured...We will give further update to you as and when we get information."
Mar 14, 2019 9:21 pm (IST)
Maharashtra Minister Vinod Tawde: The state will provide for the treatment of the injured...We will give further update to you as and when we get information.
Maha Min Vinod Tawde: A slab of the bridge had collapsed. Railways&BMC will conduct an inquiry into its maintenance. Bridge wasn't in a bad condition, it required minor repairs for which work was underway. Why was it not closed until the work was completed, it'll also be probed. pic.twitter.com/kkPYIMtNug
Congress Milind Deora on footover bridge collapse, “As far as we know that the bridge is of BMC ((Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) bridge and not of railways. It was mentioned as safe bridge in audit six months back. This incident happened after a structural audit. FIR should be lodged on auditors and structural auditors under section 302. There is a crisis of negligence in Mumbai."
Mar 14, 2019 9:11 pm (IST)
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted on the unfortunate incident that took place near CSMT station in south Mumbai earlier this evening.
Pained to hear about the FOB incident near TOI building in Mumbai. Spoke to BMC Commissioner and @MumbaiPolice officials and instructed to ensure speedy relief efforts in coordination with @RailMinIndia officials.
Visuals of the footover bridge near CSMT station in south Mumbai that collapsed earlier this evening.
Mar 14, 2019 9:07 pm (IST)
Ministry of Railways on part of foot over bridge in Mumbai collapse incident: The bridge was of BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation). However, we're extending all our supports to the victims. Railway doctors & personnel are cooperating with BMC in relief & rescue operations, ANI reported.
Mar 14, 2019 8:59 pm (IST)
Mar 14, 2019 8:56 pm (IST)
Four killed and 34 persons injured after a major portion of a foot overbridge near a train station in south Mumbai collapsed. The incident took place around 7.30 pm when a major portion of the bridge caved in, the official said. Some motorists who were passing beneath the bridge when it came down, were among those injured, he added. The bridge which connected the area near the Times of India building with the iconic CSMT station was commonly known as 'Kasab bridge' after the 26/11 Mumbai attack terrorist passed through it during the terror attacks.
Mar 14, 2019 8:48 pm (IST)
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) says a 45-member team has been rushed to bridge collapse site in south Mumbai. The fire brigade has also reached the spot and the rescue operation is underway.
Mar 14, 2019 8:43 pm (IST)
The death toll rises to three. The deceased has been identified as Zahid Shiraj Khan (32). At least 34 people who were injured in the collapse are being taken to the nearby hospitals.
Mar 14, 2019 8:37 pm (IST)
Two killed and 34 injured in the footover bridge collapse in south Mumbai. The two dead in the collapse have been identified as Apoorva Prabhu (35) and Ranjana Tambe (40).
Mar 14, 2019 8:26 pm (IST)
As per initial information 10-12 persons are feared to be trapped in debris. One team from Regional Response Center (RRC) Mumbai has been marched to the incident site. The fire brigade has reached the spot and rescue operation is underway. The injured are being taken to St George hospital and GT hospital.
Mar 14, 2019 8:23 pm (IST)
In an unfortunate incident a portion of a footover bridge outside CSMT station collapsed. It is a public footover bridge and not of railway’s. Railway traffic not affected: Central Railways.
Mar 14, 2019 8:13 pm (IST)
WATCH | Footover Bridge Outside CST Railway Station in Mumbai Collapses.
#WATCH Mumbai: A foot over bridge near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station has collapsed. Multiple injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/r43zS5eA0l
According to initial inputs, 23 people injured in the accident. The injured persons are being shifted to hospitals and senior officials have rushed to the site of the accident. The pedestrian bridge connects the railway station to the Azad Maidan police station and the Times of India building in south Mumbai. Traffic on the stretch has been affected and commuters have been advised to use alternate routes, police said.
Mar 14, 2019 8:07 pm (IST)
Footover bridge connecting CST platform 1 north end with B T Lane collapsed. Traffic affected in the area, Mumbai police tweeted.
Foot over bridge connecting CST platform 1 north end with B T Lane near Times of India building has collapsed. Injured persons are being shifted to hospitals. Traffic affected. Commuters to use alternate routes. Senior officers are on spot.
Visuals of the footover bridge collapse outside CST Railway station in south Mumbai. At least seven injured in the collapse and some feared dead.
Mar 14, 2019 8:02 pm (IST)
The footover bridge outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station in Mumbai collapsed on Thursday evening. According to initial inputs, a few people are said to be injured in the accident. The injured persons are being shifted to hospitals and senior officials have rushed to the site of the accident. The pedestrian bridge connects the railway station to the Azad Maidan police station and the Times of India building in south Mumbai. Traffic on the stretch has been affected and commuters have been advised to use alternate routes, police said.
Rescue work in progress after a foot overbridge near CSMT station collapsed in south Mumbai on Thursday.
Senior police officials, the fire brigade and a team of the National Disaster Response Force have rushed to the site of the accident. The pedestrian bridge connects the railway station to the Azad Maidan police station and the Times of India building in south Mumbai. Traffic on the stretch has been affected and commuters have been advised to use alternative routes, police said.
The incident took place around 7.30 pm when a major portion of the bridge caved in, the official said. Some motorists who were passing beneath the bridge when it came down, were among those injured, he added. "Fire brigade personnel reached the spot immediately and rescue work is in full swing. We have appealed the motorists to avoid the D N road to JJ flyover section," he said.