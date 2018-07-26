English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Mumbai FYJC Admissions 2018: Revised Vacancy List for 3rd Round to be Out Tomorrow at mumbai.11thadmission.net
As per the order given by Hon’ble High Court on 25th July 2018, minority colleges will need to surrender their in-house seats and the link for the same will be activated till 6PM on Thursday.
Picture for representation.
Loading...
Mumbai FYJC admissions 2018 revised vacancy list for 3rd round is scheduled to be displayed tomorrow, i.e. 27th July 2018, 11:00 AM by the School Education and Sports Department on its official website - mumbai.11thadmission.net.
As per the order given by Hon’ble High Court on 25th July 2018, minority colleges will need to surrender their in-house seats and the link for the same will be activated till 6PM on Thursday.
Approximately 80,000 minority and management quota seats are expected to be added to the existing list of approximately 1 lakh vacant seats; which will benefit a large number of candidates to choose some of the best available colleges in the state.
The revised vacancy list for 3rd round will be displayed on 27th July 2018, 11:00 AM and the students will be able to edit their choices from 27th July till 28th July 2018, 6:00 PM.
The 3rd merit list for Mumbai First Year Junior College (FYJC) Admissions 2018 is scheduled to display on 31st July 2018 at 11:00 AM. The admission process of 3rd merit list will take place from 31st July to 2nd August 2018, 6:00 PM at the respective colleges.
The cut-off of 3rd round is scheduled to display on 3rd August 2018, 11:00 AM and the 4th general merit list will be out on 7th August 2018.
Candidates can visit the official website to read the detailed revised time table or click on the below mentioned url:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B9iaXiNTWEIJNEQxWXBvZlY2eVctZE4xMlJ1T0VOY1owRGpJ/view
Also Watch
As per the order given by Hon’ble High Court on 25th July 2018, minority colleges will need to surrender their in-house seats and the link for the same will be activated till 6PM on Thursday.
Approximately 80,000 minority and management quota seats are expected to be added to the existing list of approximately 1 lakh vacant seats; which will benefit a large number of candidates to choose some of the best available colleges in the state.
The revised vacancy list for 3rd round will be displayed on 27th July 2018, 11:00 AM and the students will be able to edit their choices from 27th July till 28th July 2018, 6:00 PM.
The 3rd merit list for Mumbai First Year Junior College (FYJC) Admissions 2018 is scheduled to display on 31st July 2018 at 11:00 AM. The admission process of 3rd merit list will take place from 31st July to 2nd August 2018, 6:00 PM at the respective colleges.
The cut-off of 3rd round is scheduled to display on 3rd August 2018, 11:00 AM and the 4th general merit list will be out on 7th August 2018.
Candidates can visit the official website to read the detailed revised time table or click on the below mentioned url:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B9iaXiNTWEIJNEQxWXBvZlY2eVctZE4xMlJ1T0VOY1owRGpJ/view
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
-
Wednesday 25 July , 2018
What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?
-
Tuesday 24 July , 2018
Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Thursday 26 July , 2018 No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Wednesday 25 July , 2018 What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?
Tuesday 24 July , 2018 Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Ekta Kapoor Gets Trolled for Wearing an Ensemble That Resembled a 'Curtain' at Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Success Bash
- PepsiCo Reportedly Wants Twitter to Delete All Jokes on 'Kurkure Has Plastic'
- Netflix is Giving Profile Icons a Makeover And Using Characters From its Own Shows
- Asphalt 9 Legends Review: A Racing Game For The Aggressive Driver in You
- Here's How You Can Actually Be a Scientist During Friday’s Lunar Eclipse
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...