Mumbai FYJC Admissions 2018: Revised Vacancy List for 3rd Round to be Out Tomorrow at mumbai.11thadmission.net

Contributor Content

Updated:July 26, 2018, 4:38 PM IST
Picture for representation.
Mumbai FYJC admissions 2018 revised vacancy list for 3rd round is scheduled to be displayed tomorrow, i.e. 27th July 2018, 11:00 AM by the School Education and Sports Department on its official website - mumbai.11thadmission.net.

Approximately 80,000 minority and management quota seats are expected to be added to the existing list of approximately 1 lakh vacant seats; which will benefit a large number of candidates to choose some of the best available colleges in the state.

The revised vacancy list for 3rd round will be displayed on 27th July 2018, 11:00 AM and the students will be able to edit their choices from 27th July till 28th July 2018, 6:00 PM.

The 3rd merit list for Mumbai First Year Junior College (FYJC) Admissions 2018 is scheduled to display on 31st July 2018 at 11:00 AM. The admission process of 3rd merit list will take place from 31st July to 2nd August 2018, 6:00 PM at the respective colleges.

The cut-off of 3rd round is scheduled to display on 3rd August 2018, 11:00 AM and the 4th general merit list will be out on 7th August 2018.
Candidates can visit the official website to read the detailed revised time table or click on the below mentioned url:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B9iaXiNTWEIJNEQxWXBvZlY2eVctZE4xMlJ1T0VOY1owRGpJ/view

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
