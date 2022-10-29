Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Train Hits Cattle in Gujarat, Third Such Incident This Month

In third such incident this month, the Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Superfast Express hit cattle in Gujarat’s Atul railway station on Saturday morning. The train’s front panel was damaged and the underbelly equipment of its first coach was also dented in the accident. The train hit a bull that had strayed on the railway track around 8:20 am, and thereafter halted for 15 minutes.

All the passengers were safe, Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of Western Railway told PTI. Incidents of this kind were reported right after the train service started on this route from September 30.

“There is no damage to the train, except to the Nose Cone Cover of the front coach, that is the driver’s coach. The train is running smoothly,” Thakur added. The damaged panel will be replaced once the train reaches Mumbai, he said.

The first such accident took place on October 6, when the train ran over four buffaloes between Vatva and Maninagar stations in Gujarat. The train was enroute to Gandhinagar from Mumbai. Its nose panel had to be replaced overnight.

The next day (October 7), the train hit a cow near Anand in Gujarat while on its way to Mumbai. The train is indigenously designed and manufactured. It is the third train under the Vande Bharat series.

(With PTI Inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here